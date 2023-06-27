Jennifer Lawrence finally breaks silence on Liam Hemsworth 'affair' rumors

The No Hard Feelings actress was rumored to have been with Liam during his relationship with Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lawrence has finally addressed speculation that she had a secret affair with Liam Hemsworth while he was with his now ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.

The No Hard Feelings actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday and during a game of Plead The Fifth, she insisted nothing romantic happened with Liam off-screen while they were filming The Hunger Games.

Rumors of their apparent secret fling went into overdrive when Miley released the music video for her song, 'Flowers'.

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth were rumored to have had an affair on The Hunger Games

In the video, the singer wears a slinky gold Saint Laurent dress that fans claimed resembled the gold Prabal Gurung gown Jennifer wore to The Hunger Games premiere with Liam in 2012.

Addressing the claims, Jennifer said: "Not true. Total rumor. We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up, so I just assumed that was a coincidence."

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence's gold dress fans claimed Miley imitated in the music video for Flowers

Jennifer was referring to her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015 when she admitted she kissed Liam off-camera. "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?" she told Andy at the time.

During her latest appearance, the 32-year-old admitted she finds it "upsetting" when she sees false information about her on the internet.

© Instagram Miley Cyrus wore this gold dress fans claimed was in reference to Jennifer Lawrence

"If five people at a party think you slept with somebody's boyfriend it's really upsetting," Jennifer said. "And then you multiply it by, I'm not good at the math, eight billion."

Jennifer's admission comes after she revealed she almost turned down the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. "I almost didn't do Hunger Games because Twilight had come out and that fandom had happened," she said on The Rewatchables podcast.

"When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after they offered it to me, I was just like, 'I don't know.' It was so hard to explain to people, like, I don't think you understand this level of fame." A level of fame, she stated, that "was just never something I had in mind".

© Getty Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus had an on/off relationship that finally ended in 2019

She added: "I wanted to do indies. I wanted to do good films, but I didn't want to be the most famous person on the planet. That's a very different life than what I had pictured for myself."

Meanwhile, Jennifer is now married to Cooke Maroney and together they share a son, Cy, one. Liam and Miley went on to marry at the end of 2018 after years of an on/off relationship, but they went their separate ways after eight months of marriage in August 2019.