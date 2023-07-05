Kevin Bacon, Kyra Segewick celebrate Fourth of July in the best way - and fans can't get enough

Kevin and Kyra have been married for over three decades!

Hollywood's golden couple, Kevin Bacon, 64, and Kyra Sedgwick, 57, celebrated Independence Day in the most charming and memorable way: a playful duet of the Chicago hit, Saturday In The Park, at their idyllic Connecticut farm.

The Footloose star cheekily cautioned in his Instagram post: "Happy 4th! Beware of goat poop."

In the tongue-in-cheek video, Kevin is seen strumming his guitar while Kyra, famed for her role in The Closer, amusingly plays along on the kazoo, manoeuvring her steps around the goat droppings dotting their farm.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick: 'stay tuned' for exciting news about Kevin Bacon and kids

Kevin, unable to hold back his mirth, chuckles at Sedgwick's antics, reinforcing their image as one of Hollywood's most enduring and grounded couples.

They've been enjoying wedded bliss since 1988, a rarity in the fast-paced world of showbiz. The couple's journey is nothing short of a romantic tale. Back in 1978, a youthful Kyra, nudged by her brother, approached Kevin to express her admiration for his performance in the off-Broadway play Getting Out.

Kyra Sedgwick Kevin Bacon

Kevin, admittedly, has no recollection of this encounter, but Kyra, the memory is etched vividly.

The sparks between them ignited on the set of the PBS series Lemon Sky, where Kevin would organize cast dinners, secretly hoping that Sedgwick would attend.

The Space Oddity star admitted in a conversation with Conan how daunting it was to find her soulmate in her twenties.

© Getty Images Kevin, Sosie and Kyra at a party in 2014

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick: 'stay tuned' for exciting news about Kevin Bacon and kids

"He was just the soul mate, he was just the one," Kyra confessed in an interview with Vulture. A year later, they exchanged wedding vows and welcomed their first son, Travis, in 1989. Their family was soon completed with the arrival of their daughter, Sosie.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick get fans in hysterics after hilarious musical performance with a twist

© Getty Images The couple together at a premiere in 1987

Despite their stardom, Kevin and Kyra remain relatable, preferring the serenity of their Connecticut farm over the glitz of Hollywood.

Their wholesome online presence resonates with their fans, as seen from last year's cover of the classic Beatles hit Two Of Us.

Fans were quick to shower their appreciation on the couple's Fourth of July video. One follower commented: "[You two are] just very real people, [a] breath of fresh air!" Another chimed in: "Marriage at its finest!"