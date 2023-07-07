Ciara says her 'heart is complete' as she and Russell Wilson share family update

The 'Goodies' singer and Denver Broncos quarterback are raising three children together

Ciara and Russell Wilson had reason to celebrate on Thursday and they were inundated with congratulatory messages from fans.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram with a post sparking a huge reaction from her social media followers.

Ciara and her husband, 34, rang in their seventh wedding anniversary and she confessed that her "heart is complete".

Alongside a photo taken in Tokyo, in which the stunning couple wowed in coordinating outfits, she wrote: "In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world. My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share.

"I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru."

Comments poured in as one fan wrote: "My favorite celebrity couple. They are the true couple goals," and another added: "Love this picture! Happy Anniversary to the both of you."

Russell also posted a montage of photos on social media along with a sweet message for his wife which read: "God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble.

© Ciara on Instagram Ciara and Russell got engaged in 2016

"I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever.@Ciara." Ciara commented: "I love you so much my baby! So grateful for our Love. Proud of us."

Russell proposed to Ciara in March 2016, while they were on vacation in the Seychelles. A representative for the couple later told People magazine: "Russell proposed to his new fiancée at the romantic private 'Honeymoon Beach' located on North Island."

© Getty Images Russell with Ciara and son Future in July 2022

Ciara officially announced the pair's engagement via an Instagram post which featured a photo of the moment, and the caption: "I feel complete."

The A-list couple tied the knot just a few months later on July 6 2016 in a secretive wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in the UK.

© Getty Images Ciara and Russell rang in their eighth wedding anniversary

Although the guestlist was small, among the couple's close friends who attended were Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and La La Anthony.

Prior to her relationship and marriage to Russell, the All You've Got actress previously dated rapper Future.

© Getty Images Ciara and son Win support Russell at a Denver Broncos game

The couple got engaged in October 2013 after a year of dating, and welcomed a child together, a son (named after his father), in May 2014.

The former couple now share joint custody of Future Jr., meanwhile Russell became the 8-year-old's step dad. Future Jr. is a proud half-brother to his sister Sienna, born April 28 2017, and brother Win, born July 23 2020.