James and Ola Jordan's surprising wedding renewal plans revealed

Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have revealed they may be planning to renew their vows

Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan are going to be celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary this year, and in a candid comment to The Sun, they have just dropped the bombshell that they could be renewing their vows.

Opting against a traditional wedding gathering, the pair have discussed eloping to Las Vegas to say 'I do' again!

They are already heading to Sin City for a trip to celebrate, so it seems possible they could take it one step further while stateside.

James told the publication: "You never know where you're gonna end up after a few drinks. We used to go there loads before Ella was born and we like letting our hair down every now and again.

"We might end up somewhere saying, 'I do,'" he confessed. "At the Elvis chapel!" Ola cheekily added.

© Instagram The stars are doting parents to their daughter

They pair, who now share daughter Ella, met at a Blackpool dance competition in 1999. "He was tall and very good-looking, with slicked-back black hair and piercing blue eyes. His dancing was amazing," said Ola.

"His partner was Polish, and when I watched them dance together, I was filled with just one thought: 'I want to have a partner like that one day.'"

On their 18th wedding anniversary, the couple released a sweet black-and-white photo from their wedding day, 12 October 2003.

Keeping it real, Ola has spoken out about her marriage, by saying: "No one's got a perfect marriage. It's a work in progress and I think if two people want to be together, they'll make it happen."

The family have recently been on a special trip to Disneyland Paris.

James told HELLO! that Ella is quite the thrill seeker with rollercoasters, and he had to hide his fear when scaling dizzying heights with his daughter - who says she's not scared of "anything".

Ella takes after her parents

Ola revealed she loved a whole different element at the park. "I loved the restaurant with all the princesses in. You go in for lunch and all the Disney princesses come around to chat to you like Cinderella and Snow White. There were about five or six of them, it was amazing, and you don't have to queue to see them," she said.

The three-year-old has certainly taken after her famous parents and she's been seen pulling some impressive dance moves in an adorable clip shared with HELLO!.