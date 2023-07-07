GMA's Robin Roberts shares relaxed glimpse of $410k Connecticut getaway with fiancée Amber

Robin Roberts has shared an insight into what she and her fiancée Amber Laign have been getting up to during her break from the Good Morning America studios – and it looks very relaxed! The daytime TV star and her partner have seemingly been enjoying a staycation based in their $410k Connecticut home.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 62-year-old news anchor shared a video of the pair's dog Lukas reclining along with the couple on one of their garden chairs. As she and Amber joked in the background audio of the clip (which you can see in full below) their pet pooch may have been on the watch for squirrels, but it was a lazy attempt at a garden patrol.

Writing in the caption of her post, Robin referred to her girlfriend's hilarious observation, saying: "@lil_man_lukas is on #squirrelpatrol…or as Sweet Amber pointed out, LAZY Squirrel Patrol!" She then clarified her and Amber's holiday vacation plans, by finishing her post: "I'm grateful for an obviously restful staycation and would love to know what you’re most grateful for on this #thankfulthursday #happyfridayeve."

Fans were quick to respond to her call for comments, with one writing: "Good Morning, so Grateful for life and my Family," and another penning: "Always thankful for another day to try to get things right."

Robin Roberts with her partner Amber Laign and their dog Lukas in their Connecticut garden

Others linked their responses to Robin and Amber's own experience this week. "Love a good staycation. [I'm] grateful for all things surrounding us at home," said one fan. "[I'm] grateful for you Robin, and your family, for inspiration and example," another person wrote.

Amber and the GMA host regularly spend weekends resting in their Connecticut country home. However, this will likely have been the first time in a while that the two could relax there for a whole week as Robin's TV job requires her to be based in her New York penthouse apartment for the majority of the week.

© Getty Many of the regular GMA hosts have been absent this week

While Robin has been away from her hosting role on Good Morning America various hosts have been filling in for her live on air, including Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson. Fellow full-time GMA host George Stephanopoulos has also been away from the show all week, meanwhile Michael Strahan was away for a few days, as was weather host Ginger Zee.

On Sunday July 2, Robin and Amber began their holiday vacation by getting all dressed up for a special date night with each other. She shared a photo of the pair smiling together along with the cute caption: "Special date night with Sweet Amber. Wishing all a fun, safe holiday weekend."

© Instagram The pair ready for their date night on Sunday

The happy couple are planning to get married later this year, although so far neither have given away any information about when exactly this will be. Robin did suggest in late March however that it wouldn't be long until their 'save-the-dates' invites went out to the friends and family they would be inviting to their special day.

In the same ExtraTV interview, she also spoke about how delighted she was to be getting the chance to get married, after her breast cancer diagnosis ten years ago and other health hiccups which the pair have shared over the years they've been together.