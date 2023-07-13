Matt Damon makes rare comment about wife Luciana Barroso after joining daughters on the red carpet

In a candid interview, Matt Damon, 52, shared how his wife, Luciana Barroso, came to his aid during a challenging time in his career.

He spoke about the emotional strain he felt working on a film project that didn't meet his expectations and how Luciana's unwavering support helped him navigate this difficult period.

"There are moments when you find yourself in a film that perhaps doesn't live up to what you had hoped," Matt confessed on Jake's Takes.

He reflected on the weight of uprooting his family for the sake of a film that he gradually realized might not be a success. The disappointment led him into a state of despair, he admitted, saying: "I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, 'what have I done?'”

© Getty Images Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon attend the Premiere of FOX's "Ford V Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California

While Matt refrained from naming the specific film in question, he highlighted the strength and understanding Luciana, 46, displayed during this challenging time.

Her comforting words were: “We’re here now,” a simple but profound reminder to stay present and committed.

Matt remembered: "I do pride myself, in large part because of her, at being a professional actor... if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.”

SEE: Cillian Murphy reunites with Oppenheimer co-stars for intimate gathering – and teases surprise cameo

© Getty Images Matt Damon poses upon his arrival for the "Premiere" of the movie "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023G

The love story of Matt and Luciana is one for the books. The pair met in 2003 at a bar where Luciana was working as a bartender, while Matt was filming in Miami.

Recalling their first encounter in a 2018 Vogue interview, Luciana shared: “He says, ‘Oh I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you. So I put him to work with me! It turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!” After two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2005.

MORE:Matt Damon's four rarely-seen daughters and blended family with wife Luciana Barroso in photos

© Getty Images Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at the "Air" premiere

Together, they share three daughters: Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. In addition, Matt is a loving stepfather to Alexia, 24, Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship.

MORE: Matt Damon left in tears at Cannes premiere for heartwarming reason

Matt Damon talks 'fairytale' lockdown life in Dublin

Ahead of his latest film Oppenheimer, Matt made the Paris premiere a family affair, bringing along Alexia, Gia, Stella and some of their friends on Tuesday, July 11. The group graced the red carpet and posed for photos with the rest of the star-studded cast.

Although Luciana wasn't present at the premiere, she did join Matt and their girls at the Air premiere in March, making it clear that family always comes first for this A-list couple.