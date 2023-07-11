Matt Damon's four daughters with Luciana Barroso make rare red carpet appearance – see photos

The Oppenheimer star and his wife Luciana keep their life with their blended family out of the spotlight

It was a rare girls day on the red carpet (or, in this case, black carpet) at the Oppenheimer premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex in Paris, France on Tuesday.

As the movie's leading names showed up in spades, from Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt to Robert Downey Jr. and director Christopher Nolan, for Matt Damon, 52, it was a family affair.

Joining him on the carpet were his four rarely-seen daughters, Alexia, 24, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, all together at a public event for the first time.

The four were perfect combinations of their parents as they smiled for the cameras, with the sisters all wearing dresses for the occasion while their dad opted for a satin navy blue suit.

The proud dad posed for photos separately, although joined them on occasion and then linked up with some of his co-stars as they all joyously celebrated the premiere of one of the summer's most anticipated movies.

© Getty Images Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella attended the "Oppenheimer" premiere in France

The biographical film, based on the story of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, charts the creation of the first nuclear weapons. The star-studded cast also features Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

Matt shares younger daughters Isabella, Gia, and Stella with wife Luciana Barroso, and they raise them in Brooklyn, coincidentally in the same building as co-star Emily and her husband John Krasinski. Luciana, 46, welcomed Alexia with her first husband, Arbello Barroso, when she was still living in her native Argentina.

© Getty Images Matt posed for photos with his daughters

The Good Will Hunting star and Alexia now share a close relationship, with the 24-year-old closely following in her stepfather's footsteps in the TV and film industry, having made a cameo alongside him in We Bought a Zoo in 2009.

Alexia, Isabella, and Stella also appeared alongside their parents at the Air world premiere in Los Angeles this March, flanked by Matt's BFF Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez.

© Getty Images He joined his co-stars at the premiere for the Christopher Nolan movie

Speaking with Ben on The Tonight Show in 2021, Matt uncovered some of the shenanigans he got up to with his daughters during the lockdown, saying: "I had let the kids dye my hair red.

"It was their art project basically, and it was clear that we weren't going back to work. Then they decide that I needed a mohawk, so they mohawked me."

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana have been married for 17 years

The Oscar winner prefers keeping his daughters out of the spotlight, although will gush about them in interviews from time to time.

In a conversation with Tara Hitchcock in 2021, he dove deeper into 17-year-old Isabella's love for Harry Styles, saying: "We gave my [then 15-year-old] a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles.

© Getty Images Alexia, Isabella, and Stella previously joined their parents at the "Air" premiere in March

"Harry Styles did a little video and said 'Hello' to her, and she lost her mind. I think that was the best we've done so far. I don't know how we'll top it."