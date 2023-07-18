Newly-single Sofia Vergara, 51, showcases amazing physique in thong swimsuit after announcing split

Sofia Vergara recently made waves on social media with stunning pictures from her Italian holiday. The 51-year-old actress was a sight for sore eyes, showcasing her incredible physique in a striking blue thong swimsuit.

The display comes after the surprising news of her decision to divorce her husband, Joe Manganiello, after seven years of marriage.

The couple released a joint statement saying: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Instagram Sofia Vengara flaunts her incredible physique in thong swimsuit

This announcement follows Joe’s recent birthday tribute to Sofia, which was criticized by fans as 'cold', sparking speculation about their relationship status.

The Magic Mike actor had posted a cosy yet low-resolution image with his wife on her birthday. He kept the caption simple, reading, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"

Throughout her Italian sojourn in Ravello, Sofia showcased her fabulous style in a vibrant leopard print one-piece.

© Instagram Sofia recently announced her split from husband Joe

She was seen chilling on a sun lounger, sipping water to beat the summer heat. Alongside a video of her getting up from the sunbed, Sofia wrote: "Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!! We're going to die of the heat but happy!!! 92 degrees in Ravello!!"

The Modern Family star has been vacationing with friends in Italy to celebrate her 51st birthday. Over the weekend, she marked the occasion by dining at the restaurant Conca del Sogno in Nerano, on the Amalfi Coast.

Ever the style icon, Sofia was spotted in a neon green tank top and a long, patterned maxi skirt, arriving by boat at the ocean-facing restaurant.

The couple's breakup was first revealed by PageSix, with Entertainment Tonight stating the divorce has been a long time coming.

© Instagram Sofia is vacationing in Italy

Sofia has recently been investing her energies into her new beauty brand, toty, hosting a launch event at her home in Los Angeles. Notably, Manganiello was absent from the event.

The question of who will gain custody of their beloved dog, Bubbles, remains unanswered. The canine recently celebrated its 10th birthday, with both Sofia and Joe sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California

Sofia and Joe first began dating in 2014 and got engaged within six months, going on to tie the knot in a lavish Florida wedding in 2015.

Before Joe, Sofia was married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares a son, and she also had a protracted legal dispute over frozen embryos with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.