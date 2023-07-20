Frankie Bridge shares candid comments about nine-year marriage with Wayne Bridge

Frankie Bridge often marks her wedding anniversaries with her husband Wayne Bridge by posting throwback photos, but she broke from tradition this year.

Instead, the Loose Women star shared a peek inside their anniversary celebrations as she showed off their hilarious cards to one another, captioning the video: "What nine years of marriage looks like." Take a look at the clip below...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne's hilarious wedding anniversary messages

Standing in the modern kitchen of her Surrey family home, Frankie filmed the first purple card which featured the message: "Marriage. It's equal parts: 'I cannot live without you,' and 'Do you have to breathe like that?'"

Panning the camera along the counter, she then stopped on another card that read: "Love is… refusing to make a decision," followed by the exchange: "What's for tea?"

"What do you fancy?"

"I don't mind, what are you thinking?"

"Up to you."

"What would you like?"

"Not sure…"

The final card was humorously emblazoned: "They aren't farts," followed by a love heart emoji, "They're love clouds to keep you warm."

Just weeks earlier, Frankie had shared more snaps from her wedding in a gushing tribute to Wayne on Father's Day. They featured the couple's eldest child Parker, now nine, who was nine months old when they tied the knot on 18 October 2013 at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire.

The former Saturdays singer revealed she was self-conscious when it came to choosing her wedding dress

Dressed in a grey three-piece suit and a pink tie, Frankie's father Kevin perched young Parker on his hip. He wore a cute white T-shirt, striped shorts, Converse trainers, a white dummy and his blonde hair styled in a wild mohawk.

Meanwhile, Frankie grinned at the duo dressed in her bespoke strapless, fishtail bridal gown. However, she previously confessed that she actually felt "self-conscious" when trying to choose her wedding dress after giving birth to her eldest son.

© Instagram The couple share two sons Parker and Carter

"I'd been to so many places. All sample sizes were too small, I felt so self-conscious. Parker was still a little baby. Met Angelina and she [threw] something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again!" she explained next to a behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding fitting.

Despite her wedding photos looking picturesque, Frankie recently admitted she had one regret about her private evening reception. She partied with her The Saturdays bandmates Rochelle Humes and Mollie King in a marquee at the picturesque country estate.

© Getty Frankie and Wayne have been married for nine years

During a discussion with her Loose Women co-stars, she warned brides-to-be not to follow her lead and choose a mirrored dancefloor. "I did that because aesthetically it looked beautiful in the room but I did not think about any of my guests. Obviously, I had a long dress on so it was fine. Everyone else, until they got drunk, could not step on the dancefloor if they were wearing a dress," she explained, laughing as she recalled the mishap.

