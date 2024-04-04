Amal Clooney's giant $500k 'ethical' engagement ring from husband George

George and Amal Clooney are easily one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood. It therefore doesn't come as much of a surprise that when the ER star, 62, got down on one knee in 2014, the proposal came with a stunning diamond sparkler.

The Ocean's Eleven actor presented his barrister fiancée, 46, with a gorgeous ring to mark the occasion and, according to Steven Stone's leading diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, it's an (increasingly trendy) ethical diamond.

© Getty The couple have been together for 10 years

What is an ethical diamond?

Ethical diamonds have been mined responsibly and represent a commitment to ethical mining practices. These ethical practices ensure that no miners are harmed in extracting the stones and that they are paid a fair wage. It is no surprise that George opted for an ethical stone for his human rights activist wife.

© Getty George and Amal got married within a year of the proposal

Amal's ring

Maxwell Stone tells us that Amal's ring is a seven-carat emerald cut stone, flanked by two tapered baguettes and set on a platinum band. The jewellery expert says he believes the ring to be worth $500,000 (£410,000).

© Getty Amal's ring features an ethical diamond in the centre

He goes on to explain why George may have chosen these stones. "Considered the most classic style, emerald cut diamonds reflect broader and more dramatic flashes of light and are less fiery than brilliant cut diamonds," Maxwell Stone says. "The symbolic shape is associated with a couple's strong love, commitment and compassion to another."

© Getty Amal Clooney's engagement ring features three diamonds

The jewellery expert also explains that the three-stone detailing makes her ring extra special. "Creating a unique look for the wearer, three-stone engagement rings spread the sparkle across multiple stones and are said to represent the past, present, and future of a couple's relationship," he says.

Amal and George's proposal story

Before tying the knot in Venice in 2014, the Ticket to Paradise star asked Amal to be his wife by popping the question at home. George recalled the event on The Drew Barrymore Show, admitting it was a "disaster".



© Getty George said the proposal was a "disaster"

He explained that he had stashed the ring in the kitchen drawer and so he asked Amal to grab a lighter but her reaction was underwhelming, to say the least. George said: "She sees the ring in the drawer and pulls it out. She says, 'There's a ring there,' like somebody left a ring there years earlier, and I am on my knee, and now the song is playing, and we know exactly how long [the proposal] took because of the playlist."

© Getty The ring is thought to be worth $500,000

Having kept George waiting for 20 minutes, Amal finally said yes. He continued: "She didn't say yes ’til 'Goody Goody', but that was supposed to be later when we were dancing. Even though the proposal took longer than expected, it ended up working out."

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin were spotted during the civil wedding at Canal Grande

DISCOVER: George and Amal Clooney enjoy stroll through village near new hideaway home in France

The big day

© Getty The pair arrived at the Palazzo Ca Farsetti in Venice

The couple had an "intimate yet vibrant" ceremony at the five-star Aman Canal Grande hotel which HELLO! exclusively covered. The stars then celebrated with Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Cindy Crawford. George and Amal first met in Italy so it was the perfect spot for their picture-perfect day.