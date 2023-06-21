Kevin Costner's $80m 'mini town' Aspen estate with own baseball court amid bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner

In an idyllic corner of Aspen, Colorado, Kevin Costner's $80 million palatial estate stands in breathtaking beauty, an apt homage to his 1990 blockbuster, Dances With Wolves.

The magnificent Dunbar Ranch, named after his character in the film, has been rightfully dubbed 'the ultimate luxury retreat.'

Set amidst a sprawling 160 acres of grandeur, the Dunbar Ranch boasts 12 elegantly designed bedrooms, eight lavishly appointed bathrooms, and is capacious enough to comfortably host 27 guests. With its staggering size, it has often been compared to a ‘mini town’.

In addition to the main mansion, this sumptuous estate features an impressive array of amenities, including a private baseball field, round-the-clock caretakers, tranquil fishing lakes, and a golf putting range.

In essence, this luxurious haven is an embodiment of opulence and tranquility, a perfect solace for the 68-year-old Oscar winner amidst his escalating divorce proceedings.

Currently embroiled in a tumultuous separation from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, Kevin finds himself at the center of a complex dispute, with his ex refusing to vacate their $145 million residence in Carpinteria, California.

According to court documents, the movie legend, who holds an estimated net worth of $250 million, hinted at his homeless state, despite the availability of the Dunbar Ranch as a potential domicile.

Christine, however, asserts that it is Kevin who is attempting to displace their three children by compelling her to leave the California property that once echoed with familial laughter and love.

Nestled in a picturesque valley six miles from Aspen, the main building of the Dunbar Ranch offers stunning vistas of the surrounding country, including two serene private fishing lakes brimming with trout.

The estate, named after Lieutenant John J. Dunbar, appears to be expanding its splendor with ongoing construction to add more amenities.

The property's 'sports house' is home to a baseball field called Field of Dreams, a homage to Kevin's 1989 film. Known for his enduring love of the sport, the actor has been spotted indulging in his passion for baseball while vacationing at another property in Texas.

A dedicated team of staff, housed in their own lodgings, ensures the smooth operation and meticulous upkeep of the Dunbar Ranch, which is replete with horse corrals and a golf putting range. The sheer breadth of offerings has led to its recent listing on the rental market for an astonishing $36,000 per night.

Prominently positioned amidst pristine landscapes yet mere minutes from downtown Aspen, the Dunbar Ranch is an embodiment of serenity and seclusion. 'Breathtaking views of the Continental Divide and three exquisite homes on the property make this compound the ultimate luxury retreat,' according to the listing.

Acquired by Kevin in 2000, the estate has since been transformed into a picturesque haven.

Kevin recently captivated audiences in his role as ranch owner John Dutton in the popular western series Yellowstone, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in January. This was the inaugural Golden Globe nomination for the series, which debuted in 2018.

However, amid the breathtaking beauty of the Dunbar Ranch and the accolades for his performance, Kevin faces an escalating dispute with Christine over the former marital home in California.

His attorneys allege they've made multiple attempts to help Christine relocate, but to no avail, leaving Kevin in a precarious situation reminiscent of his previous separation. In a poignant note, he noted in a court filing: “This is surprising and disheartening to me.”

As the divorce proceedings intensify, both Costner and Baumgartner are gearing up for what could become a War of the Roses style legal battle over the $145 million Carpinteria mansion.

Amidst this turmoil, Kevin insists: “I am not 'kicking' our children out of their home.” He further affirms that the children will have access to their home during his custody period and any additional time they wish to spend there.

