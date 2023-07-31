Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares stunning first look at beach wedding - and Jade Thirwell has sweetest reaction

A huge congratulations to Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her new husband, Andre Gray. While the pair tied the knot back in June, the pop star has shared the first look photos from their gorgeous day on Instagram, and she looked utterly stunning as she said 'I do' during a beach ceremony in Jamaica.

Sharing a series of snaps to Instagram, Leigh-Anne wrote: "03/06/23 I married my soul mate," accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji and a love heart. Her bandmate, Jade Thirwell, replied with a row of crying emojis, adding: "Love you and your beautiful family," in a comment that received over 11k likes.

WATCH: Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock's sun soaked hen party

Her fellows friends and guests also commented, with one writing: "Ohhhhhhh what a time it ’twas," while another person added: "And the tears start all over again Such a beautiful wedding & couple. Let love lead you both always." A third person commented: "Just exquisite. I remember the early days and now to see you come full circle! Wishing you a lifetime of love and light. Love from us to you both."

Jade previously shared a series of snaps of herself at Leigh-Anne’s wedding on Instagram, and looked beautiful in a frilled blue and green dress when adorned with butterfly jewellery and nails - but didn’t share a glimpse of the blushing bride.

In the new photos, the mum-of-two showed off her bridal look. She wore a sensational full skirt with a long train, which had a stunning sequinned bodice. Wearing her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, Leigh-Anne completed her look with a long, beautiful veil. The star looked so happy and in love as she smiled for photos, and was surrounded by her bridesmaids in one snap, who looked lovely in matching pale blue, statin frocks.

Jade Thirwell also shared snaps from the special day

Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed their twin children in August 2021, and the star previously spoke about how her new hubby was as a new dad on Capital FM, saying: "He’s actually been incredible, he has no choice, we have two, we have one each, he literally had no choice. I think I kind of had it good there!"

During the interview, she also opened up about motherhood, explaining that she and her former bandmate Perrie Edwards had a message thread. She said: "We basically had a baby chat throughout the whole pregnancy, throughout the whole thing, so to have that support... My manager was pregnant, my sister was pregnant as well, we were all in it together. It was really special.

© Instagram Leigh-Anne dotes on her twin children

"There’s not a manual for this, everyone’s unique situation just be kind to yourself and know you’re doing fricking amazing! Don’t have mum’s guilt as well, and that’s so hard, it’s easier said than done, I get it all the time, I feel, I don't know, it’s hard to balance yourself and put everything into something that’s going on. Just be kind to yourself."