Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes candid confession about 'unorganised' Jamaica wedding

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has kept details of her private Jamaica wedding with footballer Andre Gray largely under wraps – until now.

The Don't Say Love singer appeared on Hits Radio Breakfast Show to promote her new single, and she let slip some of the details of her "unorganised" wedding. In the candid confession, Leigh-Anne told radio hosts Fleur East, James Barr and producer Matt that her big day did not go exactly as planned, but she still described it as "beautiful."

© Getty The singer and the footballer got married in Jamaica

"We were in Jamaica, so it was a bit laid-back, all a bit chill, so it ran an hour late and it was a little bit unorganised. And you know you have that image of exactly how it’s going to be on the day, a couple of things just weren’t that and I had to say to myself, 'You know what Leigh it’s fine, it’s still beautiful everyone’s having a good time, just chill,' but it was perfect - even though it wasn’t!"

© Getty Jahmene Douglas performed at the couple's wedding

While fans have been kept in the dark when it comes to her stunning bridal outfit, they were no doubt delighted to hear about her music choices – something that would have been an important part of the singer's nuptials. For one crucial moment, Leigh-Anne turned to a fellow star from The X Factor, which was the show that brought her together with Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall to create her girl band back in 2011.

"Do you remember Jahmene [Douglas] from The X Factor? He sang as I walked down the aisle and I had a gospel choir as well, it was just absolutely stunning. Our first dance was dvsn’s The Line, proper slow, proper romantic," explained the mother-of-two, who welcomed twins with Andre in 2021.

The popstar shared a peek inside her hen party

She added: "Then for the wedding breakfast we had curried chicken, fish - the food was really good."

Leigh-Anne and Andre didn't have long to enjoy married life before the footballer, who plays for Greek Super League club Aris, was travelling again for work. The Woman Like Me songstress discussed how they are finding being in a long-distance relationship, especially with their young children at home.

© Instagram Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed twins in 2021

"It’s a bit of a nightmare to be honest it’s hard, really hard and especially with the babies but you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do. He’s working hard to provide and I’m working hard and we just have to get on with it and realise we’re doing it for them [the children]," Leigh-Anne confessed.

© Instagram Andre proposed at their home in 2020

Leigh-Anne and Andre started dating in May 2016, and he proposed on their fourth anniversary in a romantic home proposal. He had strung a canopy of fairy lights in their garden, with an outdoor sofa topped with velvet cushions at the centre.

© Getty Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement ring

As he got down on one knee Leigh-Anne got emotional with her hands over her face. She has been spotted wearing her gorgeous wedding and engagement rings over the past few weeks, and specialists have estimated that the latter is worth over £40k!

Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO of Jessica Flinn, said: “Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ring is a 3ct emerald set with a halo of round diamonds, on a split diamond set band valued between £40,000 - £80,000 ($50,632 - $101,265)."

Meanwhile, jewellery experts Est1897 previously said the emerald-coloured stone was actually tourmaline, a stone thought to bring healing and balance to its owner. They said: "Tourmaline is a very fashionable stone and fits in with the other ring and jewellery this couple are wearing, the emerald colour chosen by Leigh-Anne's fiancé gives it a unique and beautiful look."

