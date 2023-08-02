Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Flora Vesterberg is a pink princess in leg-lengthening wedding mini dress

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter was pictured at Claridge's during her second wedding

Flora Vesterberg (nee Ogilvy) paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband Timothy on his 30th birthday by sharing a rare photo of their wedding reception.

Following their second wedding in 2021, Flora changed into a party mini dress for her evening celebrations at Claridges Hotel, London. Throwing out the rule book that assumed brides will wear white, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter sourced a vintage blush pink frock that fell to just above her knee, with a key-hole detail at the neckline, a bow at the waist and embellished detailing on the skirt.

She added white Jimmy Choo heels and pearl earrings as she gazed at her new husband, who looked dapper in a black suit and open white shirt. "Wishing my beloved husband a very happy 30th birthday. This was taken on our wedding night before the dancing - I cannot wait to celebrate you tonight. #Grattis på födelsedagen xx," she captioned the Instagram post.

Flora, who is the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, previously revealed that the intimate celebration was reserved for her Swedish wedding guests. "I sourced and restored a bejewelled vintage dress from the 1960s worn with bespoke @jimmychoo and @cartier pieces.

"We fell in love with the Art Deco architecture and the hand-painted @degournay wallpaper. It was very inspiring to see it being made at their London studio with @vampatrons last week," she revealed following her Vogue photoshoot.

When did Flora Vesterberg get married?

© Getty Images Flora and Timothy first got married in 2020

Flora and Swedish financier Timothy tied the knot on 26 September 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace during the height of the pandemic.

“The wedding ceremony was a very emotional and intimate experience that Timothy and I both feel incredibly grateful for," Flora told Vogue Scandinavia.

© Getty The couple had a marriage blessing at St James's Piccadilly in September 2021

One year later, in September 2021, they had a marriage blessing at St James's Church in front of a larger guest list including Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor.

What wedding dress did Flora Vesterberg wear?

© Getty Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora wore a Phillipa Lepley wedding dress

Flora's first wedding dress was a modern square neck dress from Emilia Wickstead. She then chose a romantic lace gown from Phillipa Lepley for her marriage blessing, complete with delicate embroidered flowers, sheer long sleeves and a romantic sweetheart neckline.

For both occasions, she finished off her look with delicate diamond and pearl drop earrings that belonged to her grandmother Princess Alexandra, while she reserved her dazzling tiara moment for her second nuptials.

"With my grandmother’s tiara as the reference, I worked with British couturier Phillipa Lepley to bring floral motifs of orchids, stephanotis, and jasmine as well as pearls into the embroidery of my wedding dress and veil. It was a pleasure to work with Phillipa. She thoughtfully interwove my references and involved me in the design process," Flora said.

