The Amazon founder and his future-wife celebrated their engagement

Lauren Sanchez ensured all eyes were on her for her star-studded engagement party with Jeff Bezos this week and additional photos she shared on Instagram sparked a wide-spread conversation between her fans.

The Amazon founder and his fiancee threw another party to celebrate their upcoming nuptials on Wednesday with guests boarding his $500 million mega yacht.

Lauren looked dazzling in a scene-stealing ensemble consisting of a sparkling two-piece which showed off her toned physique.

Taking to social media, Lauren shared a photo of herself striking a pose in the mirror and pouting at her reflection. "Seeing double after the most magical evening," she captioned the post. "Forever grateful."

Fans immediately began commenting and couldn't get over her appearance, writing: "You look amazing..congrats on everything," and, "Most gorgeous".

Lauren also added a photo with a group of her female friends including Kris Jenner. "How did Kris Jenner get there?" quipped one fan, as a second said: "Kris be everywhere."

© Clive Mason - Formula 1 Jeff and Lauren are planning their big day

They also sent congratulatory messages and wrote: "You make your man shine," and, "So magical and so stunning."

Page Six reported the extravagant event took place in Positano, Italy.

Lauren's son, Nikko Gonzalez, was also in attendance and was photographed hugging his famous mom.

© FRAT The couple have had an incredibly summer on his yacht

It was an exclusive party attended by the likes of Bill Gates and his reported girlfriend, Paula Hurd, and Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, Wendi Murdoch, too.

When it comes to their wedding, there will likely be no expense spared as Jeff, 59, has an estimated worth of around $137 billion. He proposed to Lauren, 53, with an impressive diamond sparkler.

© Getty Jeff proposed with a huge diamond ring

"Lauren's gargantuan diamond appears to be between 15 and 20 carats. I'd estimate the value at a whopping two million dollars, if not more," said Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.

"To find a natural diamond in that carat weight is exceptionally rare, and there's no doubt Jeff Bezos would handpick an extravagant diamond. It's likely that months of planning went into the design of the ring and the selection of the stone," he added.

© Instagram Lauren recently flaunted her figure in a fitted white dress

The couple first took their relationship public back in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here