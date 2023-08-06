Carol Kirkwood opens up about 'intimate' second wedding plans following divorce

Carol Kirkwood has found love again following the end of her marriage to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood in 2008, having got engaged to her partner Steve Randall last year.

In a new interview, the BBC Breakfast weather presenter opened up about happiness, her fiancé, and their plans for an "intimate" yet celebratory wedding.

The 61-year-old spoke to The Mirror about her relationship, saying: "I do want to get married again. We're very happy and we’re loved up, and we’re delighted to be together, but we haven't got a wedding date yet."

Sharing her hopes for the happy occasion, she continued: "I think we'll have an intimate wedding. We don't want to just squeeze it in, we want it to be a celebration."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve got engaged in May 2022

Carol went on to extol the virtues of her beau, praising his kindness and sharing that when her alarm clock goes off at 2.45am every weekday, Steve always gets up with her and makes her a cup of tea.

She told the paper: "Even though I say to him every time, 'Don’t get up, you go back to sleep,' he always insists on getting me my tea."

While the broadcaster is clearly settled and fulfilled, she explained that is important not to rely on someone else to make her feel happy. She said: "You should be reliant on yourself for happiness, and if somebody else also makes you happy, that’s a huge bonus."

The interview comes just a few weeks after the star opened up about her relationship in an interview with Closer magazine, where she described her fiancé as "perfect".

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock The star is a BBC viewer favourite

Speaking about the 48-year-old former police officer, Carol said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."

The BBC star also opened up about how she and Steve got together – revealing that she wasn't expecting to get into a relationship at the time.

© Getty Carol is looking forward to her wedding

She said: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened.

"Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."

© Getty With her co-star Sally Nugent at Royal Ascot

The star is best-known for her 25-year BBC career but she is also a talented and successful author.

Taking to her Instagram Stories last month, Carol revealed her excitement after her latest book was released. Sharing a photo of the gorgeous cover, Carol wrote in an accompanying caption: "Secrets of the Villa Amore is out today in hardback, eBook and audiobook!"

© Alamy Carol and Steve started dating in 2021

The weather forecaster added: "Enjoy some guaranteed sunshine and escape to the Amalfi coast for sun, secrets and scandal…" Carol then shared the image to her Instagram page and fans were quick to congratulate the TV presenter with comments.

One wrote: "Wow congratulations I'm going to buy a copy now to take on holiday!" A second agreed, added: "Can't wait to read it! Your other two were brilliant."