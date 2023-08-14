Jason Momoa gives stern warning amid deadly wildfires ravaging Maui

The serene island of Maui, known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is currently grappling with one of the deadliest wildfires in modern U.S. history.

Among those standing firmly with the community and advocating for its well-being is the Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa.

Using his extensive social media influence, Jason emphatically urged potential tourists to reconsider their travel plans to the island.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now," the 44-year-old actor stressed on Instagram. “DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

As Maui confronts this unprecedented disaster, Jason has been at the forefront, using his platforms to aid rescue and fundraising efforts. In his posts, he sincerely appreciates those sending love and donations to the community in its time of need.

Jason warns against travelling to Maui

The Aquaman star's posts have been heart-wrenching, giving the world a glimpse into the devastation, especially in the historically significant town of Lahaina. On August 11, alongside vivid images showcasing the town's damage, Jason explained: “Although seen as Maui’s Waikīkī, Lāhaina has rich cultural significance stemming back all the way to traditional times.”

With palpable emotion, Jason expressed: “It looks like a bomb was dropped right on the town. I can’t believe this happened and I’m praying that everyone unaccounted for gets reunited with their ʻohana. This is probably the worst disaster I've lived through so far.”

© Getty Images Jason Momoa

He earnestly requested his fans and followers to cherish the memories of Lahaina, hoping for its swift and empathetic restoration.

Jason's sentiments are echoed and reinforced by reports from various news agencies. On August 10, NBC’s Miguel Almaguer stated on TODAY that the wildfire has obliterated nearly 300 homes, businesses, and landmarks in Lahaina.

© Getty Images Jason Momoa is Hawaii-born

Dwayne Johnson, another voice from the entertainment world, didn't hold back his emotions regarding the tragedy.

In a heartfelt post on August 13, he wrote: “Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong.” Dwayne's message to first responders, health care teams, local businesses, and everyone directly affected was clear and compassionate: “Stay strong — we love you and appreciate you.”

© Getty Dwayne Johnson

Expressing the unyielding spirit of the islanders, Johnson further added, “Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood.”

According to the National Weather Service, the genesis of this wildfire crisis was a cruel blend of high winds from Hurricane Dora exacerbating the flames. A somber update from Maui County on August 13 revealed the fire's death toll has tragically escalated to 93.