Kym Marsh is a beautiful mother-of-the-bride alongside lookalike daughter Emilie Cunliffe

Kym Marsh proved that mother-of-the-bride dresses can be every bit as glamorous as the bridesmaid dresses at her daughter Emilie Cunliffe's wedding.

Kym looked unreal in a coral pink plunging dress, with waist cut-outs, showing off her sensational figure.

Kym's floor-length gown had beautiful puff sleeves with a boho-inspired skirt that fluttered pleasingly, meaning she could dance the night away at her daughter's wedding.

Kym Marsh looked sensational at daughter Emilie Cunliffe's wedding

The 47-year-old kept her accessories simple, adding a subtle heart necklace to the ensemble. She opted for glamorous makeup for the occasion, wearing full Bambi lashes, smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick.

Emilie opted for a lace fishtail dress, though she had originally planned to wear her mother's wedding dress, asking a family friend to alter it to fit her.

"We know an amazing seamstress called Sonya who works at Puure Bride, so I went in to see what they could do with my mum’s old wedding dress, because I had fallen in love with it," Emilie says.

However, when they visited the bridal boutique, Emilie had a change of heart.

Emotions were high on the special day

"We walked into the [wedding dress] shop and my mum was like: 'Are you sure you want to wear mine? Look at all these amazing dresses.' So I tried a few styles and when I put this one on, I knew it was The One. I felt amazing on the day."

Kym was overcome with emotion both on the wedding dress shopping day, and on the big day itself.

"Seeing her in her dress, veil, hair and make-up was the most incredible thing," says Kym. "She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen."

Emilie confirmed Kym's emotional reaction, sharing: "It was so special to have my mum with me. She cried her eyes out the first time she saw me in my dress."

Kym's followers on social media were equally delighted by the family wedding photos, with her former Hear'Say bandmate Suzanne Shaw commenting on the occasion: "Congratulations! Can’t believe it, how gorgeous. So so stunning."

Fans sent their love too, writing: "Cannot cope with the amount of love and beauty in this pic!" and: "The most beautiful day. And what a bride and groom… stunning."

A third added: "Gorgeous and glowing!"

We're wishing Emilie and her new husband Mikey a lifetime of happiness!

