Vicky McClure’s bridal dress quest and standout second wedding look - exclusive

Vicky McClure secretly married her long-time love Jonny Owen in recent weeks and the bride looked absolutely stunning on her special day, surrounded by her Line of Duty co-stars.

Yet achieving the perfect wedding look always takes a lot of planning and the actress, 40, enlisted the help of luxury bridal wear designer Kate Halfpenny in the lead up to her wedding. Despite trying many different wedding dress styles, it was the first wedding dress Vicky tried that won her heart. Luxury dressmaker Kate exclusively told HELLO! how she helped the TV star get a beautiful look.

She told us: "It was an absolute pleasure to work with Vicky on creating her wedding dress. We had so much fun trying on lots of different styles from the collection, but it was the first outfit Vicky tried that ultimately was the one. The Okotan corset is draped in the most wonderful Italian silk crepe and I just knew that the corset and matching draped skirt with the high leg split would look incredible on her. It’s such a beautiful style that really shows off and celebrates your body.

"Vicky added the Peter cape to the look which we made bespoke to attach around the drapes of the arms, so the outfit all stayed off the shoulder. It was perfect! The Peter cape is made from fine gauge spotty tulle and trimmed with the most exquisite embroidery. Then, all that was needed was a simple plain tulle veil and we decided on a length that was the same as the cape so they all lined up beautifully together. Vicky looked sensational on her wedding day and it was a joy to work with her on such a special outfit. We also whipped out one of our beautiful sage green Sister dresses for her sister too!"

© Instagram Vicky and Jonny have been together for 10 years

Also on hand to ensure the day went smoothly was Vicky’s trusted hairdresser and close friend Louis Byrne. As the evening unfolded, the celebrity stylist and hairdresser was there to assist with the bride’s second look. He told us: "After the first dance the veil came out, the cape came off and the hair went up into a messy bun ready to dance the night away and we did!"

Get Vicky McClure's wedding hair look Celebrity and hairstylist Louis Byrne revealed the secret behind achieving Vicky McClure’s bridal hairstyle on the morning of her big day and the preparations it took. Brides, take inspiration! He told HELLO!: "We've been transitioning Vicky's hair from short to long for a while now, working on the condition and really caring for it, this has absolutely enhanced the natural curl along with the layered shag haircut. We did a trial a few days before and spoke about how we wanted the hair to feel, this is key! Feeling over looks! "Vicky wanted to feel like her, this may sound obvious but often brides get carried away and end up feeling alien in their own look, so we worked out veil positioning and the overall feel. "This started with texture working with Vicky's natural curl I used metal detox cream and oil and curl expression caring water mist by L'Oréal Professionnel and we let the hair air dry, so zero heat. Using some flat clips to enhance and define the natural curl formation. "Romantic and feminine were the key feeling, pinning half back but keeping it feeling loose and face framing. Personal detailing was added with the two small crosses to the back."

In contrast to the short crop she sports in her role as AC-12’s no-nonsense police officer, Vicky wore her hair softly waved in a half-updo thanks to Louis, who tells us: "From start to finish it was love, joy and laughter. We always have a great time together, that’s why it works, the music is always on, we take pics and videos but nothing retouched or staged, always real. Standing in front of the mirror doing the final touches to the look was a very special moment… It really was an incredible wedding."

© Steffan Hill Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar attended the wedding

Opening up about helping the star prepare, Louis revealed how it was "non stop laughter and love" on the wedding morning. He said: "The getting ready part is so important I made a schedule and call sheet so it ran like clockwork. The tunes were on, the tea was flowing and it was non stop laughter and love. There are always moments of high energy, like when the look comes together, when the makeup is done, when the dress goes on, that was very special. Vicky's dress was so beautiful, what a lady! For me its when the veil goes on, that's when you feel all the emotion so very special."

It was an incredibly touching moment for Louis who has a close friendship with the star. The hairdresser added: “It was really special to play a part in Vicky's wedding day, we support each other in many ways and it's a beautiful friendship from the heart. It was an honour to do her hair and I was given freedom to play."

VICKY MCCLURE'S WEDDING DAY WAS COMPLETE WITH A TOUCHING SERENADE FROM THE OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR.