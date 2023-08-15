Vicky McClure is a classic bride in off-the-shoulder wedding dress in beautiful photos

The Line of Duty actress tied the knot with her long-term partner Jonathan Owen in Nottingham

Vicky McClure and her husband Jonathan Owen are no doubt basking in post-wedding bliss after tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Nottingham on Saturday.

The Line of Duty actress took to Instagram to share a stunning set of behind-the-scenes photographs from her nuptials, giving fans a closer look at her simple, yet sophisticated satin wedding dress. Get a glimpse of the bride's beautiful bridal gown in a clip from the wedding below…

Vicky McClure looks spellbinding for first dance with husband Jonathan Owen

Vicky looked radiant in her off-the-shoulder number, which featured a regal cowl neckline draped with tulle and an elegant maxi skirt with a daring thigh-split. The TV star completed her bridal ensemble with a billowing veil and open-toe white heels.

As for her hair, Vicky styled her brunette locks down in soft waves with two pieces of hair pulled forward to frame her perfectly made-up face.

The groom, Jonathan, looked equally dapper in a smart black tuxedo teamed with a powder blue tie and delicate floral corsage.

"Just wanted to say one last massive thank you for all the kind words and messages," Jonathan penned on Instagram. "It really was a great ‘do’..."

Vicky echoed her husband's message on her own Instagram, writing: "We want to give a big shout out to everyone who helped make our day so special! Lots of local businesses and good friends too, we can’t thank you all enough!"

Most poignant was the couple's choice to have Your Dementia Choir, a charity in which Vicky is the founder and patron, to perform as they took to the floor for their first dance. "What an honour it was to have you all there!!! The most special and beautiful moment," Vicky wrote on Instagram.

"Argh this was a belter I cried my eyes out," responded a guest from the wedding, as a fan penned: "How emotional and beautiful."

"A very special Nottingham lass heart so big [heart emoji] needs a special award," a third fan sweetly wrote.

The actress tied the knot with her partner on Saturday

Vicky tied the knot with Welsh actor, producer, and director, Jonny Owen. The couple had been in a relationship for eight years before they got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about Jonny's casual proposal, Vicky said: "He popped the question over a cup of tea - we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am."

© Getty Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen got engaged in 2017

Vicky and Jonny met on the set of 2013 film Svengali, where Vicky played the part of Shell, the on-screen girlfriend of her now-husband, who also wrote the film.

