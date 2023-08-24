GMA's Robin Roberts' wedding month has a special meaning behind it – and it's happening soon

Robin Roberts will soon be tying the knot to partner Amber Laign, following over a decade of dating.

The Good Morning America star announced the happy news of their engagement at the beginning of the year, and has kept coy about the exact date of their special day.

However, one thing that's been made clear by both Robin and a number of her famous friends - including Lara Spencer and Deborah Roberts - is that her nuptials will be taking place in September.

This is extra special for both Robin and Amber, as this was the very month they first met.

What's more, the couple - who were set up on a blind date - Robin originally tried to cancel the very first date with Amber on two occasions, before reluctantly going. It's safe to say that the broadcaster was happy that she did, as things hit off between the pair from the moment that they met.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign will be getting married the same month they began dating

When they celebrated 15 years together back in September 2020, Robin wrote a lengthy tribute to her other half, detailing that very first date.

It read: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.

© Instagram Robin and Amber have been together for 18 years

"We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

Robin Roberts with partner Amber Laign at their country home

"I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

© Photo: Getty Images Robin Roberts' GMA co-stars are thought to be invited to her wedding

The couple are marking 18 years together next month, and have been blissfully happy ever since. They have faced a lot of challenges together over the years, with both Robin - who has survived breast cancer and a bone marrow transplant, and Amber suffering from ill health.

Last year Robin revealed that Amber had been diagnosed with breast cancer, but luckily back in March, the GMA star said her other half was doing "excellent".

© Instagram Robin's good friend Gayle King joined her and Amber at their recent bachelorette party

Meanwhile, back in April, Robin spoke about her wedding plans, where she tearfully admitted that they had both "been through so much healthwise", meaning that their wedding was all the more important to them both.

She spoke to Extra anchor Tommy DiDario, saying: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

© Rich Polk Robin Roberts with her fiancée Amber Laign

She added: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon."

The star tearfully continued: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much health wise."

