Jessica Biel is a summer dream in unseen wedding photos

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are among Hollywood's golden couples, and their status as one of the best-looking pairings in the showbiz world was reaffirmed with Justin's close friend, Ben Bruno, shared a series of wedding snaps, with Justin and Jessica looking truly gorgeous.

The beautiful photos saw Jessica pose alongside Ben, model Kate Upton and comedian Chelsea Handler, with Jessica stealing the show in the most wedding-guest dress we've ever seen.

The 41-year-old wore an ankle-length floral gown with lace detail straps, paired with nude sandals. She wore her makeup natural, with her caramel-colored hair lightly tousled. Justin looked equally fantastic, clearly enjoying his role of groomsman in a cream suit.

© Instagram Jessica Biel joined Kate Upton at Ben Bruno's wedding

Ben's followers were wowed by the fact the N*Sync star was part of his wedding party, commenting: "I used to think I was cool but then I realized Justin Timberlake wasn't in my wedding party," and: "Casually has JT as a groomsman. Normal day."

Another added: "I’m sorry, Justin Timberlake was in your wedding?" while a fourth commented: "You keep decent company Ben."

Others were more distracted by Jessica's attendance, commenting: "Obsessed with this dress, OMG," and: "Omg Jessica in Blade Runner was like my ultimate goal!"

© Instagram Justin Timberlake was a groomsman for personal trainer Ben Bruno

Given that Ben is a well-respected personal trainer, and close friends with Jessica and Justin, it comes as no surprise that Jessica looks super toned in the photos, with her sculpted biceps on show in her strapless dress.

© Instagram Ben Bruno has an impressive group of celebrity friends

The Blade Runner star occasionally gives insights into her training routine, sharing she does Pilates as well as bodyweight exercises to maintain her toned figure.

In one video of the star performing single leg squats, fans commented: "So strong!" and: "Love it! Adding to my daily exercise routine," and: "Damn you make that look easy!"

The Cruel Summer producer also delighted fans with a video of herself performing weight Pilates ab exercises with a medicine ball, with fans writing: "Dayum, mama's still got it," and: "You are so strong!"

© Gotham Jessica Biel wore a chic outfit on a date with Justin

Jessica and Justin have been enjoying some one-on-one time together of late, stepping out for date night on Saturday, with the mom-of-two opting for an all-cream ensemble of a pencil skirt and neutral jacket and top.

Whether dressed up to the nines, or embracing the trend for quiet luxury, the Sinner actress always looks incredible, and we can't wait to see what she wears next!

