Jessica Biel's second wedding dress was even more unconventional than her pink bridal gown The actress chose the same designer for both occasions

Jessica Biel threw out the rulebook once again when it came to her outfit for her secret vow renewal with Justin Timberlake in the summer.

The couple returned to Lake Como in Italy ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary, which fell on 19 October, and shared a peek inside the celebrations on Instagram – and wait until you see her bridal gown.

The Candy actress was pictured wearing a bridal white gown with a tulle, tiered skirt by designer and close friend Giambattista Valli, who was also responsible for designing her first gown in 2012. In an unconventional twist, it featured a lab coat-style top with a white collar, cropped sleeves and a large black bow around the waist, with the shirt material falling to a midi length over the ruffles.

It was part of the brand's haute couture 23 collection, and Jessica finished off her look by styling her hair in effortless loose waves while her husband rocked a chic cream suit and matching hat.

Jessica opted for a unique Giambattista Valli gown for her vow renewal

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of other photos from their relationship. Reacting to the snaps, one fan wrote: "You guys are a true love story inspiration! Happy anniversary!" while a second added: "Happy anniversary! Marriage is so hard without all the media/Hollywood pressure. You are handling it with poise and grace!"

Ten years ago, Jessica surprised fans by choosing a colourful wedding dress instead of the traditional white that brides normally wear. Her Giambattista Valli gown featured a strapless neckline and a skirt made of layers of delicate tulle – all in a romantic rose-pink colour.

The actress originally wore a pink dress in 2012

At the time, Jessica described her gown as "kind of whimsical and dramatic" and filled with "romance" in an interview with HELLO!, while Justin said her outfit "was very feminine and fun." Personalised touches came in the form of a floor-length veil embellished with miniature heirloom pearls from her grandmother's wedding day tiara, and a pink pearl bracelet from her mother-in-law, Lynn Harless.

Justin also marked the couple's milestone anniversary on social media, penning a sweet message that read: "10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

