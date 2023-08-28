Helen Flanagan floors fans in tiny diamante-trimmed bikini

Helen Flanagan has amped up the glamour yet again while on a family holiday to Greece, by posing in a tiny shell-trimmed bikini. And she looks incredible! The I’m A Celebrity star is currently holidaying on the Greek island of Crete with her two daughters and son.

Cementing her cool mum status, the 33-year-old sent temperatures soaring in a barely-there two-piece. The bikini, from online swimwear store ModaMinx, is named the ‘golden goddess’ and features crystal droplets, a halter top and tie-side bottoms, and showed off Helen’s incredible figure.

White flat leather sliders and uber-glam sunglasses completed her eye-catching look, which had fans heaping the mum-of-three with praise. “Absolutely stunning,” enthused one, with another writing, “Wow! You look incredible!”

Others complimented the former Corrie star on her “incredible figure” and “beautiful” look.

© Instagram The TV star enjoyed a lavish family trip to Barbados in July

But her vacation hasn’t been all glamour-personified; Helen shared the trials and tribulations of holidaying with young children, taking to Stories to let her fans know that she’s in the midst of potty training her young son Charlie, two.

In an adorable video, her son can be heard saying he wants sweeties with Helen telling Charlie he can have sweets if he uses the potty. She even captioned her glam post “On poo watch”, with fans confused as to whether it was a typo – or whether she meant pool.

© Instagram Helen looked fabulous in a two-piece earlier in the holiday

While on her summer hols, Helen’s been vocal about racking up the holiday memories with her children before her eldest two go back to school. In a beautiful family shot with her two daughters, Matilda and Delilah, Helen and the girls stood in front of a sunset in their holiday best. “Having such a lovely holiday with my precious girls before they go back to school”, Helen wrote. Helen was a vision in a figure-hugging orange evening dress, with her hair pulled back and a pop of lip colour.

In another post, she cuddled up to middle daughter Delilah, five, and wrote: “Precious memories.”

MORE: Who is Helen Flanagan dating?