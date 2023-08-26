Helen Flanagan is a mermaid as she stuns in deep pink bikini

Helen Flanagan made sure to channel her inner supermodel on Saturday as the actress enjoyed the warm weather by the side of the pool, while wearing a stunning pink bikini.

The star didn't give a full look at her outfit, instead only focusing on the bikini top which highlighted her figure. Helen showed off her toned arm muscles while also featuring her stunningly intricate tattoo. The actress had her iconic blonde hair swept back into a ponytail and had waterproof makeup on, including a plump red lipstick.

Helen was relaxing by the side of the pool when she shared her stunning selfie, which saw her reclining on a wooden deckchair with a green inflatable next to her, after having already been in the water.

In her caption, she joked: "Ready to attack the buffet," adding a pig and a heart emoji on the end of her remark.

© Instagram Helen looked fabulous in her two-piece

Fans were unanimous with their love for the star as one enthused: "Helen you are so beautiful," while a second posted: "Great mum... Great looking," and a third said: "Good evening young Helen, I hope you are well. Enjoy your evening."

Many others commented with strings of heart emojis or one-word compliments like "stunning" or "beautiful".

© Instagram Helen recently spent time in Barbados

Earlier in the month, the always glamorous star took to Instagram to share some pictures in which Helen showcased her stunning curves in a series of bikinis. In the first shot, she appeared to be walking out of the water, and the mum-of-three wore a barely-there figure-hugging yellow string bikini.

Other images showed the former Coronation Street actress sport a blue denim bikini and an orange floral bikini, with her kids trying to bury her with sand!

© Instagram The star has some top-notch swimwear

Helen captioned the pictures: "Some pap pics from our Barbados holiday [red heart emoji]. Last pic sums up my life every day [crying laughing emoji]…" Her fellow I'm a Celebrity star Gillian McKeith responded with two heart-eyes emojis, and Helen's other followers shared her sentiments.

One wrote: "Amaaazing," while others commented: "Nice x," and: "You're stunning @hjgflanagan, hope you're doing well." The blonde beauty always pulls out all the stops, whether relaxing on the beach or dressing up for a night out.

© Instagram Helen turned 33 in style

Earlier in the week, she whipped fans into a frenzy as she shared a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted a very glamorous snapshot of herself holding a candy floss pink birthday cake in the shape of a heart.

Helen, who posted in honour of her 33rd birthday, looked phenomenal in a tiny black leather dress from Agent Provocateur complete with a plunging neckline, a patchwork of sleek leather panels and a cinched-in waistline.