Robin Roberts is feeling all the emotions ahead of her wedding day - as fans show their support

Robin Roberts is counting down the days until she says 'I do' - and it's safe to say, she's feeling all the emotions!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a reflective post, alongside a picture of herself by the ocean, taken from a recent trip to Key West, Florida, which is where she and fiancée Amber Laign are thought to be getting married.

In the caption, the ABC News star - who has been off work since last week - wrote: "Wedding plans are all in place for this week. Time to take hands off the wheel and just breathe.

If anxious moments arise I’ll close my eyes and remember this zen moment." Fans were quick to send supportive messages to the soon-to-be bride, with one writing: "In the end, you know it’s about the marriage.

"No matter what details go awry at the wedding, you and Amber are rock solid," while another wrote: "Breathe deeply and remember you are marrying the love of your life! Co grays to you both!!"

A third replied: "Love this pic! No matter what, your day is going to be amazing 'cause it's all about you and Amber and the amazing journey that got you here and the the beautiful life you will continue to share with one another! God bless you both!!"

Robin and Amber are expected to be tying the knot this coming weekend, having given several hints over the past few weeks about the exact date of their nuptials.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are getting married very soon

The fact they are getting married in September is all the more poignant too, as it's not only the same month as Amber's birthday - which falls on September 5 - but the very month they began dating.

The pair have now been dating for 18 years, and in this time they have faced many challenges that they have overcome together, including Robin's bone marrow transplant and breast cancer battle, as well as Amber's breast cancer diagnosis in 2021.

© Rich Polk Robin Roberts with her fiancée Amber Laign

Robin and Amber's wedding is thought to be attended by their co-stars, with Lara Spencer previously saying she was looking forward to the big day, as was ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts - who will no doubt be accompanied by her husband, Al Roker.

Back when Amber and Robin celebrated 15 years together back in September 2020, the former sports journalist wrote a lengthy tribute to her other half, detailing that very first date.

The GMA star and her partner have received so much love ahead of their special day

It read: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life. "I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

© Instagram Robin and Amber can't wait to get married

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

