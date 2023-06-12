Robin Roberts wows in mini skirt as she jets off with GMA co-star to second home for magical weekend

Robin Roberts is not only counting down the months until her wedding to Amber Laign, but making the most of the summer months too!

The Good Morning America star has had a busy time traveling of late, but enjoyed a staycation a lot closer to home this weekend, in the form of her second house in Connecticut.

The 62-year-old was pictured in a stylish mini skirt as she enjoyed a game of tennis with her GMA co-star Lara Spencer - who also resides in Connecticut - and tennis pro Rennae Stubbs.

Lara shared the images on Instagram, alongside the message: "When you are lucky enough to get tennis tips from a Wimbledon Champion.... (you might get a little giddy!)" Robin replied: "Couldn’t agree with you more Lara. Yesterday was so much fun!!"

In photos posted on Robin's own Instagram page, she included a lovely image of herself with Amber relaxing in the garden, with Lara's dog Riva visible in the background.

Robin Roberts looked stylish in a mini skirt during a weekend with GMA co-star Lara Spencer

"Wonderful way to end a bizzay weekend….playing tennis with my 2 biggest fans cheering me on! Hope you had a fabu weekend too. #SundaySerenity (Notice @lara.spencer awesome pup Riva in the background is not at all impressed)."

Robin spends most weekends at her country home, where her partner Amber lives full time, while the TV star spends her weekdays in New York City, to be close to work at GMA.

Robin Roberts with partner Amber Laign during their staycation

During a past appearance on The Ellen Show in 2014, Robin discussed the couple's living situation during the week while the star works in New York. "I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am,"

Robin Roberts on GMA

Ellen told Robin, in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released that year. In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

Almost a decade after that, and Robin and Amber are happier than ever, and are getting ready to say 'I do' in the not too distant future. In an Instagram conversation between Amber and her friend, Tommy DiDario, back in February, she revealed some new information about the big day.

Robin Roberts on her recent work vacation

"I think the universe is telling us to rendezvous somewhere soon," Tommy wrote in reply to GMA star Lara's post about her travels. Amber quickly responded: "The wedding!!", hinting that it is sometime very soon.

© Getty Images Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are set to tie the knot in 2023

Robin has not revealed too much about her upcoming big day since announcing the news earlier in the year. It could well be that the TV favorite decides to get married in Key West, Florida, the very place she and Amber love going to on a regular basis.

