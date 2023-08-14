Robin Roberts had been off Good Morning America at the end of last week, but returned on Monday August 14, much to the delight of her fans.

The 62-year-old bride-to-be started the day on a reflective note, as she began her daily prayer video by reflecting on those impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii.

She said: "It's been a difficult weekend for those in Hawaii and our hearts continue to go out to them. In this morning's message and prayer, keep them in mind, and others who are in need of help."

Alongside the footage, she wrote: "Good morning. #GlamFam & I know it’s been a difficult weekend for many and our #MondayMotivation is dedicated to them."

Fans were quick to comment on Robin's post, with many thanking her for thinking of all those impacted by the devastating effects of the wildfires. "Good morning and thank you for this post today! I have a friend that I was trying to communicate this very sentiment to this weekend," one wrote, while another remarked: "Thank you for your words today."

Robin Roberts is incredibly caring

A third added: "So sad to see the devastation in Maui. Prayers for them. Let’s try everyday to do random acts of kindness. It can possibly make a difference in someone’s life."

The GMA star is one of the many famous faces to show their support to the Hawaii wildfires, with everyone from Oprah to Pierce Brosnan using their platforms to help raise funds for the devastation.

The GMA star often uses her platform for good causes

Just before returning to work, Robin had enjoyed a relaxing weekend with her soon-to-be wife, Amber Laign.

The pair are gearing up for their wedding, which is thought to be taking place in early September. While Robin hasn't disclosed the exact date, she recently told a fan on social media that it wasn't happening in August, but that it was "close".

Robin Roberts with her fiancée Amber Laign

She will be having a bachelorette party with her GMA co-stars live on the show on Wednesday, which is sure to be a treat for fans of the show.

"That’s more nerve-racking than the wedding and the marriage!" she said as she found out about the event last week on the show.

Over the weekend, Robin revealed she was getting ready to meet her wedding planner ahead of the big day, and was surprised with some beautiful flowers just before heading out.

Robin Roberts received some beautiful flowers ahead of her wedding prep meeting

Alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers, the star wrote: "Sweet Amber & I received this lovely surprise from @thetaskforce wishing us well on our fast approaching nuptials.

"Appropriate we got this today since we’re about to meet with our fabu wedding planner to check out our florals for the ceremony and reception."

In another post, the bride-to-be shared another lovely surprise she and Amber had received, this time from the Mayo Clinic.

Robin Roberts with partner Amber Laign and their beloved pet dog Lukas

She posted a picture of the Mayo Logo split with a picture of an indulgent looking dessert. "Attending Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees Meetings in Rochester,MN. At last night’s dinner Sweet Amber & I received a lovely surprise for our upcoming wedding!

"We so appreciate and love our Mayo family. Wishing all a wonderful weekend," she wrote.

If you would like to donate or support those affected by the wildfires in Maui, here are some links you can explore to send monetary support, food, clothing, and more

