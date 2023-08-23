Good Morning America co-hosts celebrate wedding news live on air - but it's not Robin Roberts!

Robin Roberts is getting ready to tie the knot to the love of her life, Amber Laign, in the coming weeks, but the Good Morning America co-host isn't the only one that's getting married at work!

In fact, on Wednesday's show, the 62-year-old news anchor announced some celebratory news involving the program's producer, Sara Russell, who got married over the weekend.

Robin shared the happy news as a montage of photos from the big day were shown on the screen, which can be viewed in the video below.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts celebrates GMA colleague's wedding news

The ABC daytime star is thought to be getting married in September, although she hasn't given away too much information about the big day so far.

However, her co-star Lara Spencer recently let slip on social media that it was taking place in a couple of weeks.

© Jeff Neira Robin Roberts is getting married herself in the next few weeks

Alongside photos from Robin's recent bachelorette party - which took place live on GMA - Lara wrote: "Congratulations to Robin and Amber," before adding: "Their wedding is less than a month away and we kicked off the final countdown on @goodmorningamerica w a celebration that was pure joy. Wish I had taken more pictures but I was having too much fun!! Congrats R and A. We are so very happy for you."

© Rich Polk Robin Roberts with her fiancée Amber Laign - who are due to get married very soon

Meanwhile, ABC news' Deborah Roberts also gave away some details on social media. Sharing her own photos from the live bachelorette party, Al Roker's wife wrote: "What fun celebrating ⁦@RobinRoberts⁩ and Amber on ⁦@GMA⁩ today.

MORE: Robin Roberts returns to GMA with somber message as she reflects on 'difficult' weekend for many

MORE: Robin Roberts announces colleague is leaving GMA in surprise on-air moment

"Their nuptials are 3 weeks away. Love these two!"

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign during their Good Morning America bachelorette party

Robin also recently told a fan on social media that it wasn't happening in August, but that it was "close". Robin and Amber's wedding in September would be incredibly significant for the couple, given that it's the month they began dating.

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in mini skirt during magical weekend away at second home

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts' bittersweet family discovery gets fans talking

Back in 2020 when marking 15 years together, Robin detailed their very first date in a heartfelt message posted on social media.

Robin Roberts' GMA co-stars are thought to be invited to her wedding

She wrote: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to Robin Roberts

MORE: Inside Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's cosy bedroom

"We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

© Instagram/Robin Roberts Robin Roberts enjoying her bachelorette party ahead of wedding

"I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.