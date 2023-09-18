Frankie Bridge responds to controversy over wedding guest photo with husband Wayne

Frankie Bridge has had a busy few days, finishing her stint on 2:22 Ghost Story on the West End and attending a friend's wedding.

Posing for a photo with her husband Wayne Bridge, the Loose Women star looked glamorous in an electric blue bodycon wedding guest dress with a square neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. She teamed it with white mules and sunglasses, styling her caramel-coloured hair in effortless waves that fell to her shoulders. Meanwhile, Wayne looked suave in a black blazer with silk lapels, a white shirt, a bow tie and loafers.

© Instagram Frankie and Wayne Bridge dressed in their finery for their friend's wedding

"Watching friends get married is the best! @martinsdukelow @kirstyannruss congrats!" Frankie captioned the photos, but it wasn't long before her followers commented on Wayne's controversial fashion choice.

"Are my eyes deceiving me? Has Wayne really worn white socks with a black suit?" remarked one, and several others agreed. "Bridgey talk me through the white socks," joked a second, and a third commented: "@waynebridge03 brave with the white socks mate."

After spotting all of the comments, Frankie defended her husband's outfit. She quipped: "Guys let’s chill about the white socks. I love them! And was the one who told him to wear them."

The star modelled a Pretty Lavish wedding guest dress earlier this year

The S Club Juniors star-turned-actress often shares her top fashion finds with her fans via what she coins "Frankie's Faves", and it's safe to say that her wardrobe is filled with gorgeous wedding guest dresses.

In July, Frankie modelled a flirty yellow floral maxi from Pretty Lavish which featured long voluminous sleeves, a V-neck, a leg split and tiered ruffles.

© Instagram Frankie Bridge has been starring in 2:22 Ghost Story

Sharing her tips on how she'd style the frock, the 34-year-old captioned her selfie: "Such a gorgeous dress for summer weddings or garden parties. Ideal with the longer sleeve with the summer we’re having! Love the delicate print, feels really feminine. I’d probably stick to neutral accessories and let the print speak for itself but could definitely work with a bolder colour shoe."

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals her biggest wedding regret - and it's hilarious

Frankie and Wayne are approaching their milestone tenth wedding anniversary after getting married in October 2013. The TV star has shared a handful of photos from her big day, which took place at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire.

One features the couple's eldest child Parker, who was nine months old when they tied the knot. He looked adorable dressed in a cute white T-shirt, striped shorts, Converse trainers, a white dummy and his blonde hair styled in a wild mohawk.

Meanwhile, then-new mum Frankie looked elegant in her bespoke strapless, fishtail bridal gown, which she later revealed was one of the few wedding dresses that didn't make her feel "self-conscious" after giving birth to her eldest son.

"I'd been to so many places. All sample sizes were too small, I felt so self-conscious. Parker was still a little baby. Met Angelina and she [threw] something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again!" she explained next to a behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding dress fitting.

