Frankie Bridge dotes on baby Parker in candid new wedding photo

Frankie and Wayne Bridge's eldest child Parker, now nine, was nine months old when they tied the knot on 18 October 2013, and he stole the show in their latest wedding photo.

While the Loose Women star and the former footballer have shared a handful of throwback pictures taken at their nuptials, Frankie surprised fans by offering up a new photo of her father Kevin carrying baby Parker on her big day.

Dressed in a grey three-piece suit and a pink tie, the father of the bride perched Parker on his hip as his mother watched on lovingly. The toddler looked adorable in a white T-shirt and striped shorts, finishing off his casual wedding guest outfit with Converse trainers, a white dummy and his blonde hair styled in a wild mohawk.

Meanwhile, Frankie grinned at the father-grandson duo, dressed in her strapless, fishtail bridal gown. She shared the photo as part of a Father's Day post that paid tribute to Wayne and Kevin, alongside the caption: "Happy Father’s Day @waynebridge03 … the boys are so lucky that you’re still such a big kid! The fun is never-ending… we both know you’re they’re fave now and that I’m totally not ok with it.

"Dad… thanks for being the best Farter around and for wearing yourself out with all your grandkids… sorry you haven’t got at least one girl to sit and colour with." The former The Saturdays star then jokingly added in the comments: "Farter is not a typo."

Frankie and Wayne tied the knot at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire in July 2014, after meeting through James Cordon in 2011. The new mother looked radiant in her bespoke dress, which she chose after admitting she actually felt "self-conscious" about her body after giving birth to her eldest son Parker.

© Instagram The former Saturdays singer revealed she was self conscious when it came to choosing her wedding dress

Sharing a peek inside her wedding dress fitting, she explained: "I'd been to so many places. All sample sizes were too small, I felt so self-conscious. Parker was still a little baby. Met Angelina and she [threw] something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again!"

Frankie wore her hair in her signature cropped style alongside a simple veil and drop earrings to finish off her bridal look.

While her wedding looked picture-perfect, she explained to her fellow Loose Women stars that she made a mistake when it came to her evening reception. The newlyweds and her guests, which included her bandmates Rochelle Humes and Mollie King, celebrated in a marquee at the picturesque country estate.

During a discussion about marriage advice, Frankie recommended brides and grooms think carefully about their decor, as she said her choice of dancefloor left her guests cautious about showing off their dance moves. "Don't get a mirrored dancefloor," the mother-of-two explained.

© Instagram The couple share kids Parker and Carter

"I did that because aesthetically it looked beautiful in the room but I did not think about any of my guests. Obviously, I had a long dress on so it was fine. Everyone else, until they got drunk, could not step on the dancefloor if they were wearing a dress."

Following their wedding, the couple welcomed a second son called Carter, seven, in August 2015, two years after Parker was born.

