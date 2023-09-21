Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood ties the knot with partner Melissa Spalding

Congratulations to the Bake Off star and his partner

Paul Hollywood and Melissa Spalding looking dapper at a premiere
Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor
A huge congratulations to Paul Hollywood and Melissa Spalding, who tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Cyprus on Wednesday!

The couple celebrated their love for one another by exchanging vows in the Ayia Athanasia chapel, which is situated on the grounds of Anassa Hotel, a luxury hotel. The newlyweds then enjoyed a reception and party in the hotel grounds, with over 75 of their closest family and friends in attendance.

The Anassa Hotel is described as "a refined hillside retreat where dreams become a reality against a backdrop of Mediterranean blues. Wander our secluded picture-perfect beach. Feast on vibrant seasonal flavours. Connect in elegant spaces. And savour the impeccable service of a true Cypriot sanctuary". Gorgeous!

who is paul hollywood girlfriend melissa© Photo: Getty Images
Melissa and Paul tied the knot in Cyprus

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source called the wedding tasteful and stylish, and that it was a memorable day.

Plenty of celebrity friends attended the special day, including Paul's Great British Bake Off co-star, Prue Leith.

Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood© Channel 4
Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

Prue has previously spoken very fondly of her friendship with Paul, telling HELLO! that her co-star teases her "rotten", adding: "One is that I'm a drunk and I can't live without alcohol - and I do like a bit of booze! Honestly, there's hardly any cake that won't be improved with a bit of alcohol.

"But the other thing is that he carries on as if I'm his great, great grandmother. He'll say things like, 'Do you want a cup of tea, dearie?' I'm in my 80s, so he could only maybe be my grandson, but he treats me as if I were a very frail old lady! But I love his concern for me."

Paul Hollywood and Melissa Spalding's relationship timeline

Paul has been in a relationship with Melissa since 2020 after the pair met at the Chequers Inn, where Melissa is the landlady.  They were spotted in Cyprus in the days leading up to the wedding enjoying some time on the beach, and dining at a local restaurant.

This is Paul's second marriage, having split from his ex-wife Alexandra back in 2017 over cheating allegations. Following the end of their relationship, Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam for two years before splitting in 2019.

who is paul hollywood girlfriend ex wife© Photo: Getty Images
Paul with his ex-wife, Alexandra

Speaking about their relationship, Alexandra previously posted on Instagram: "My own marriage was too over-seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead."

Paul appeared to respond to the comments in an interview with Platinum magazine in 2020, saying: "I was in a really dark place. I didn't want to carry on at one point.

"Most of what was being said was a lie or a twisted truth. The truth was very different to what the tabloids were writing. The press intrusion can be such a horrible thing to deal with, and it isn't fair, because there’s no right to reply." 

