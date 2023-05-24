The Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg just wore £400 bridal dress and New Look heels

Flora Vesterberg (nee Ogilvy) has a few trusty designers that she turns to for her stunning wardrobe, and several happen to create wedding dresses.

Self Portrait was her latest choice, with the late Queen's first cousin twice removed stepping out at the Chelsea Flower Show in a bridal white lacy midi dress. She looked radiant as she smiled for photos in the sunshine wearing her floral chiffon frock with a double-breasted bodice, tailored lapels, a fitted waist and a sheer pleated skirt.

Although the frock – which retails for £400 – currently sits within the brand's evening wear section, the floral lace would make it a stunning option for brides looking for a modern outfit. Several other dresses in the bridal section are very similar, including the White Rose Lace Midi Dress and the Cream Cord Lace Bow Midi Dress.

Tying in with her contrasting black buttons, Flora added a Strathberry tote bag and suedette low chunky heels. While her accessories would be a bold choice for a bride, her heels are ideal for wedding guests who want to celebrate all day and night without compromising on comfort.

Self Portrait lace midi dress

This wouldn't be the first time Princess Alexandra's granddaughter sported a bridal outfit. For Royal Ascot 2022, Flora looked elegant in a white lacy gown with sheer capped sleeves, an elegant V-neck, a fitted waist and a midi A-line skirt. It was by couture wedding dress designer Phillipa Lepley, who was also the mastermind behind one of her real-life bridal gowns.

© Getty Flora Vesterberg wore a Phillipa Lepley frock at Royal Ascot in 2022

She accessorised her frock with a matching bridal white fascinator from Rachel Trevor Morgan and Jimmy Choo heels, while her husband wore a smart morning suit including pinstripe trousers, a cream waistcoat and a silk pale pink tie.

Flora married Swedish financier Timothy at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 26 September 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She wore a stunning long-sleeved gown by Emilia Wickstead, which she said was inspired by her great-grandmother Princess Marina, and diamond and pearl earrings which previously belonged to Princess Alexandra.

© Getty Flora Alexandra Ogilvy shows off her engagement ring in 2019

She went on to have a marriage blessing at St James's Church on 10 September 2021 in front of a larger guest list, including Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, and Lady Gabriella Windsor. Flora wore the same earrings with a lace Phillipa Lepley gown featuring delicate embroidered flowers, sheer long sleeves and a romantic sweetheart neckline.

She also added the Ogilvy tiara, which was given to her grandmother by her late husband, Sir Angus Ogilvy, as a wedding present in 1963.

© Getty The couple had a marriage blessing at St James's Piccadilly in September 2021

The royal did an outfit change for their intimate celebration at Claridges Hotel in London, opting for a blush pink mini dress with a keyhole neckline, bow around the waist and jewelled skirt.

