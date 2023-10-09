The late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg looks ethereal in £3.6k wedding guest dress

Flora Vesterberg, nee Ogilvy, returned to her hometown in Scotland to celebrate her friends' wedding at the weekend.

For the special occasion, the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter turned to Erdem, a designer loved by other royals such as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex. Flora was the picture of elegance in her lilac gown covered with delicate white and black floral embroidery.

Puff sleeves, a belted waist and a tiered skirt made up the ethereal frock, which retails for £3,690. Flora added a black satin bag with feather detailing and wore her blonde hair in a straight style that fell just past her shoulders.

© Instagram Princess Alexandra's granddaughter wore the same dress in February 2023

"Celebrating the heavenly wedding of Kate and David where I grew up in Scotland. Never happier than here by the sea. #EastNeuk," she captioned the Instagram post, which showed her cuddling up to her dapper husband. Timothy looked equally as chic in a velvet suit jacket and a bow tie, while the groom embraced his Scottish roots in a kilt and the bride looked stunning in a lace wedding dress.

This is not the first time Flora has sported stunning frocks by Erdem. She showed off her penchant for florals with her black embroidered mini dress as she celebrated the partnership of Chanel Culture Fund and Centre Pompidou in 2022, and she even wore the exact same purple frock back in February 2022 for the opening of ‘Donatello: Sculpting the Renaissance’ at the V&A Museum.

Flora married Swedish financier Timothy Vesterberg in The Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace, where her relatives Queen Victoria and Prince Albert also tied the knot in 1840. For the intimate ceremony in September 2020, she chose an Emilia Wickstead dress with a square neckline which was inspired by her great-grandmother.

© Getty Flora and Timothy got married in 2020

She told Vogue: "I often wear Emilia Wickstead’s pieces to give lectures at The Sotheby’s Institute of Art or for galleries like Ordovas in London because they feel empowering.

"Traditional and yet contemporary, the neckline is reflective of an iconic dress worn by my great-grandmother HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent many years ago."

© Getty Flora wore a Phillipa Lepley gown to her marriage blessing in 2021

She also wore Princess Alexandra's diamond and pearl earrings, which she recycled for her marriage blessing in 2021 alongside a Phillipa Lepley lace gown. "I felt very grateful to have these pieces of historical significance close to me during that pivotal moment for Timothy and me," Flora added.

