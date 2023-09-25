Lily James looks flawless in £3k wedding guest dress – wait 'til you see the back

Lily James kept a low profile at actress Michelle Dockery's wedding with Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Michelle's fellow Downton Abbey stars such as Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville gathered at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London on Saturday 23 September to celebrate the happy couple. While several photos revealed some eye-catching wedding guest outfits – including Phoebe's coral power suit – Lily kept her romantic ruffles under wraps thanks to her lemon Galvan coat.

Layered underneath the £1495 jacket was a gorgeous Erdem frock, which features a pie-crust neckline, buttoned top, long sleeves and a ruffled skirt. The distinct soft pink colour and autumnal floral print could just be seen as Lily exited the church, but the £2,995 frock also had another stunning feature that wasn't pictured.

When the Pam & Tommy star got to the wedding reception, which took place at Orleans House Gallery's Octagon Room in Twickenham, she likely revealed the open back which runs from the high neck to the fitted waist – gorgeous!

The actress teamed her outfit with chunky earrings and a black clutch bag, styling her brunette hair into soft curls and enhancing her features with long lashes and bushy brows.

Opening up about beauty secrets, she told British Vogue: "I really indulge in my morning and bedtime routines." She added: "You can’t have a beautiful painting without a beautiful canvas – if your skin is hydrated, make-up goes on better and you have to wear less of it. I really indulge in my skin – cleanse, tone, moisturise, the whole thing."

© SplashNews.com The actress looked stunning in an Erdem pink dress

Meanwhile, the bride stepped out in a satin Emilia Wickstead wedding dress and her bridesmaid Laura Carmichael, who played Michelle's on-screen sister Edith Crawley, was pictured in a sage green gown.

It is believed that Michelle, 41, and Jasper, 35, met through friends in 2019, three years after Michelle's ex-fiancé John Dineen passed away from cancer aged 34.

© Dave J Hogan Michelle, 41, and Jasper, 35, wed in West London

Speaking about his illness, the Lady Mary Crawley actress told The Guardian: "We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow."

She added: "I never lost hope. No. I'm not exaggerating when I say that John did not complain once, never, not once, and that gave us strength. It's what keeps you going, that positivity – to never lose that hope for a miracle. I couldn't have done it any other way."

The Downton Abbey actress' ex-fiance died in 2017

Michelle went on to find love with Jasper, and the couple announced their engagement in The Times in January 2022. It read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

