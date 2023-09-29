David Walliams' ex-wife Lara Stone causes a stir with 'nude' pregnancy shoot

David Walliams' model ex-wife, Lara Stone, caused a stir on Wednesday after she shared photos from a racy photoshoot from when she was pregnant.

The 39-year-old Dutch native welcomed her son back in July, and it's safe to say pregnancy looked spectacular on the bombshell. She took to her Instagram account with one of the spectacular photos taken for CR Fashion Book Magazine.

Lara smouldered for the camera whilst donning just a black leather trench coat over her shoulders, exposing her bare bump and legs.

The mahogany-hued piece was adorned with black leather flowers and perfectly framed her physique. Her cascading ice-blonde tresses couldn't go unnoticed and were worn down with the front section of hair positioned across her camera-ready face.

© Dave Benett Lara and her husband David welcomed their son Bob in July

Her subtle but flawless makeup look was comprised of chestnut brown eyeliner and soft pink lipstick.

Alongside the photo, she simply added a pink love heart emoji. The sultry shoot caused a stir with friends and followers who flocked to the comments section with messages for the star.

"Oh my goodness- LARA!!," one follower wrote alongside a pink love heart emoji. A second replied writing: "Dreamiest mama ever @larastone," alongside a slew of heart eyes emojis. A third added: "You look so gorgeous [heart eyes emoji]."

Lara shared the news that she and her beau, David Grievson shared the news they had welcomed their little one on 26 July. Lara took to her Instagram account with a touching black and white photo of their newborn son and revealed that sadly, he spent time in intensive care.

She penned: "Baby Bob was born last week and spent a very scary few days in intensive care. We’re so happy to have him home with us now, and all love him so much." In the photo, little Bob was lying on the sweetest baby blanket covered in ducks.

Lara is already the doting mother to her ten-year-old son Alfred, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Walliams.

When did Lara and David Walliams divorce?

The former couple divorced in September 2015 after five years of marriage. It was an incredibly quick separation as the pair were granted a decree nisi on the grounds of Lara's "unreasonable behaviour", by London's Central Family Court.

Following her split from the former BGT judge, Lara married her now-husband David in 2021. She looked absolutely beautiful for her picture-perfect nuptials. Her glamorous Tephi wedding gown was crafted in an immaculate ivory hue and featured three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist, and a flowing skirt.

The fashion brand is a firm favourite of the fashion model, who has starred in a number of their bridal campaigns.