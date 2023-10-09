Rebecca Loos has surprising reaction to latest David Beckham affair speculation

Rebecca Loos has responded to comments after finding herself facing fresh backlash following the Netflix release of Beckham last week.

In the intimate documentary, both David Beckham and his wife Victoria reflected on the aftermath and how they had to adapt to life in Madrid when his alleged affair with Rebecca came to light in 2004.

Almost 20 years later, the Dutch model - who was the football star's personal assistant - has once again faced criticism, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts. Despite the backlash, some have come to Rebecca's defence.

One took to her Instagram comments and said: "Hope you're ok in light of everything sweetheart, and sincerely hope everyone is kind to you these days xxx," to which, Rebecca responded with a red heart emoji.

Another read: "Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!! Stay strong. You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn't have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!! Xx."

Rebecca then replied defiantly: "Thank you [hands together emoji] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can [heart emoji]."

The mum-of-two had shared a picture of herself doing yoga, in which she reflected: "Hello October. Letting go and finding strength in the mountains of life." According to MailOnline, Rebecca is now leading a very different life as a yoga teacher in Norway.

The 45-year-old is no longer in the limelight after appearing in various UK-based reality shows. She spoke to the publication about giving up the city for a "very different" life and looking after her "little Vikings" – her two sons, Magnus and Liam – whom she shares with husband Sven.

The alleged affair was said to have happened in 2003 while David was playing for Real Madrid. In the documentary, Spice Girls star Victoria spoke out for the first time and claimed it was "the most unhappy I have ever been" when the infidelity reports made headlines. However, the couple have always denied the claims.

Speaking about how the paparazzi followed their every move, from leaving the house to during the school run, Victoria said: "It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

She added: "It was very difficult for Brooklyn because he was older, and he had photographers screaming things. They used to scream things to Brooklyn about his mum and his dad."

David then explained: "Brooklyn at the time was so young. He had to go through that and I don't know whether it's harmed him. I don't know, I don't know."

Asked if she "resented" her husband, fashion designer Victoria replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

She went on to say: "It wasn't that I felt unheard because I chose to internalise a lot of it, because I was always mindful of the focus that [David] needed."

Addressing the sensational claims, David said: "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

"Here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," the designer recalled. "Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me."