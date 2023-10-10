Paul Hollywood has shared the first photo with his new wife Melissa Spalding since their surprise wedding last month. The happy couple, who tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Cyprus in September, paid a special visit to the set of ITV soap Emmerdale where the chatted to the actors and had a look around the production set.

The Great British Bake Off judge shared the snap on his Instagram which showed Melissa and him sitting on a sofa while stars from the show including Sam Hall, Lisa Riley, James Hooton and Karen Blick stand behind them.

The 57-year-old wrote in his caption: "Big Thankyou to the team at @emmerdale… see you all soon x." Plenty of fans were loving the picture and took to the comments section to react. One person wrote: "I hope you brought them some nice breads or cakes!" A second commented: "What a line up," while another said: "Two of my fave shows!"

A fourth fan was even hoping that the picture in question meant Paul could be set for a cameo on the soap opera sometime in the future. "What's happening? Are you becoming the new long lost cousin Jedro Dingle, who has a murky past and a mischievous whippet dog?" they quipped in a comment.

Paul and his wife, Melissa, have been together since 2020 after meeting at the Chequers Inn where the 39-year-old works as a landlady. This is Paul's second marriage, having split from his ex-wife Alexandra back in 2017 over cheating allegations. Following the end of their relationship, Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam for two years before splitting in 2019.

Melissa and Paul said "I do" at the Ayia Athanasia chapel, which is situated on the grounds of Anassa Hotel, a luxury hotel. Paul and Melissa later enjoyed a reception and party in the hotel grounds, with over 75 of their closest family and friends in attendance. Reports also state that Paul's fellow Bake Off judge, Prue Leith was in attendance at the wedding.

© Channel 4 Paul Hollywood gives Josh a handshake in Bake Off

Prue previously spoke to HELLO! about her and Paul's bond. "He carries on as if I'm his great, great grandmother," she said. "He'll say things like, 'Do you want a cup of tea, dearie?' I'm in my 80s, so he could only maybe be my grandson, but he treats me as if I were a very frail old lady! But I love his concern for me."