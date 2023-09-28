Angela Scanlon flaunts Strictly-honed abs in tiny crop top during rehearsals

Angela Scanlon is in full swing of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals and on Wednesday, she was spotted sauntering for the camera whilst in rehearsals with her partner, Carlos Gu.

The flame-haired beauty was a vision, sporting a tiny black crop top and black leggings whilst she rehearsed their next style, the jive. She oozed confidence as she and Carlos goofily danced around the dance studio. See the video below.

Angela Scanlon dances in ab-baring gym set during Strictly rehearsals

Captioning the post, she penned: "The jive is NO JOKE," alongside a wink face. Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on the update.

"It's a 10 from me!!!," Adam Thomas penned alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "I feel exhausted just watching this. [Laughing face emoji] You’re so real and comfortable in your skin (and v cool). it’s a winning combo for me!" A third replied writing: "You’ve absolutely got this girl!"

© Guy Levy Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu danced the tango

The TV host had a very successful start to the competition and received excellent feedback from the judges after her impactful tango. The pair performed to Miley Cyrus' song, Prisoner, and earned praise from the four judges, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Carlos Gu.

Talking about her first week, she penned on Instagram: "Week one DONE!!! I've just had a fry up and a very small lie in. My head is reeling & I'm not quite sure what the hell happened. What a night. Everyone was incredible. I literally forgot how to speak I was so nervous/stunned, so far out of my comfort zone, so exposed, so ladylike.

© Instagram The Strictly contestant lives in London

"But I loved every second of it & thank you ALL for the messages and comments on our TANGO!! When I heard we were doing it I almost vomited but actually, I kind of loved being fierce & moody & fiery. Thank you so much to my dreamboat @gkx_carlos for being patient & kind & making me laugh without actually trying-you are one in a million."

Angela added: "I am so happy you're with me in this & cannot wait to unlearn everything & be taught a totally different dance tomorrow that has rules that are in complete contrast to everything we have drilled for the last week."

Following the first live show, the mother-of-two made headlines after she issued an apology, following after being reported to the police for not wearing a seatbelt.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in a statement, she said: "I made absolutely the wrong decision when I filmed this video. I was coming from rehearsals and was giddy with excitement. That's not an excuse, because what I did was stupid and I'm sorry I let my excitement get the better of my judgement."