Strictly's Angela Scanlon is a boho bride in lace dress with husband Roy

As a jewel in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing’s crown, Angela Scanlon is becoming increasingly known for rocking a sparkly costume in style. Of course, when it comes to the TV show that has all of us glued to our sofas every weekend, the more glitz and glamour the better.

And yet, it is Angela’s comparatively understated boho wedding dress from her 2014 wedding to entrepreneur Roy Horgan that we keep coming back to.

WATCH: Angela Scanlon shows off her Strictly moves - and wow

The Meath native married her husband in a simple yet stunning boho-style gown which featured a white floor-length fabric with a delicate gold lace starting at the rounded neckline and falling over the bodice.

The 39-year-old television personality and broadcaster wore a long trailing veil tucked into her hair which she wore in the effortless beachy waves fans of the star have come to expect.

To complete the natural bridal look, Angela held a beautiful bouquet of varied pink and white flowers with what appeared to be beautiful pastel peonies as the star of the show.

Keeping with the effortless aesthetic, Angela opted for toned-down makeup in the form of bronzey eye makeup and a ‘your lips but better’ kind of lip colour.

Angela's husband Roy with their daughters

The Strictly star took to Instagram back in 2018 to celebrate four years of marriage to Roy Horgan. She said, “4 years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something)... My x.”

The throwback photos received a warm response from her 324 thousand followers. Alana and Lisa Macfarlane, AKA the Mac Twins from Channel 4’s Know Your Sh!t wished the couple well and called the pair a “dream team”.

© Guy Levy Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu dance the tango

Angela’s ceremony took place at an outside venue in the Irish town of Wicklow around the couple’s friends and family and the odd famous face, namely singer Rosanna Davison.

Since their marriage, the couple have gone on to become parents to two daughters, Ruby Ellen and Marnie Fae, and have been known to share glimpses of their family home in London.

RELATED: Strictly's Angela Scanlon shares glimpse inside gorgeous London family home

Angela certainly swapped the Strictly sparkles for a more pared-back look on her wedding day, but we simply can’t get enough.