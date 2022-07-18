Strictly's Graziano di Prima's wife Giada wows in vampy bridal look for Sicilian castle wedding The Strictly pro returned to his hometown

After delaying his wedding for a long two years, Graziano Di Primi and his long-term partner Giada Lini have jetted to Sicily to tie the knot in front of 200 of their closest friends and family.

SEE: 12 Strictly Come Dancing pros' glitzy weddings: Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara & more

The Strictly Come Dancing star chose to return to his hometown for his special day, with the couple exchanging vows in a Catholic service in Riesi before heading to the Castle of Falconara, a 14th-century hilltop castle boasting beautiful views of the Mediterranean.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima break silence after Strictly exit

Graziano admitted he burst into tears when he caught sight of his bride, who wore a lace applique gown featuring a sweetheart neckline with a sheer plunging panel, off-the-shoulder straps and a tulle skirt.

LOOK: Strictly's Amy Dowden is a vision for romantic Welsh wedding – exclusive photos

MORE: Inside Janette Manrara and Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec's three wildly different weddings

Instead of keeping her beauty look natural, like most brides, Giada opted for vampy makeup that made her features pop, including dark eyeliner, long black lashes and deep red lipstick. She wore her blonde hair in a curled updo with strands framing her face, while Graziano wore his long dark hair slicked back with a black suit.

Graziano married his long-term girlfriend in his hometown in Sicily

The couple reportedly hosted a pizza party at his family home the night before they said 'I do', and Giada then travelled across town to get ready at the castle. It was likely a very sentimental day since the couple had visited the castle on many occasions when they first began dating.

Graziano proposed to Giada on stage at their Burn the Floor show in May 2019. They had planned to tie the knot in 2020, but the coronavirus forced them to postpone their big day.

The couple got engaged in 2019

At the time, he told HELLO! they had already settled on the location, venue and guest list. "I said 'we're going to be busy so we need time to plan', so we were in Sicily and we found the location [and] we found the restaurant," he explained.

"I'm going to marry her in the little church in my small town," he said, adding: "I decided if I'm going to do it in Sicily, I want to do it in the town where I grew up."

READ: Petra Ecclestone's three wedding dresses were just as beautiful as you'd expect

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.