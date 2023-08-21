Tori Spelling breaks silence from hospital amid split from husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling has revealed she has been hospitalized for four days for an undisclosed health condition.

The 50-year-old shared an update from the hospital with her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday, and while she kept details of her condition vague, her photo revealed that she is on an IV drip as she recuperates.

© Instagram Tori Spelling revealed she has spent four days in hospital

Tori took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of a cannula in her hand, along with a tag that revealed she had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday, and told fans: "4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much…"

The mom-of-five added: "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

It has been a challenging few months for Tori and her children - Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, ten, and Beau, six - who were forced to leave their family home due to an alarming mold issue that had posed health concerns for them all.

© Instagram/Tori Spelling Tori and her family have had a challenging few months

After temporarily staying in a $100 a night Los Angeles motel due to the problems, the family have since been pictured living together in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which is no doubt a dramatic shift from the lifestyle they are accustomed to.

Adding to her narrative of change, on June 16, Tori's husband Dean took to Instagram (in a post that's now removed) to announce the couple's decision to part ways after 18 years.

Dean wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, Tori and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

© Getty Dean recently announced that he and Tori had decided to separate

The 56-year-old actor added: "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide our children through this challenging time. We ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy as we embrace this new chapter with love and gratitude."

Amidst these marital issues, Tori's mother, Candy, 77, pledged to financially support her daughter. Speaking to TMZ in July, she asserted: "I love my daughter, and I support her in whatever she does. I support my daughter."