Amy Robach stuns in gorgeous wedding dress as daughter shares beautiful photo from special day

Amy Robach was every inch the blushing bride in a gorgeous photo posted on Instagram by her daughter Ava, 21, on Thursday.

The former Good Morning America star looked beautiful dressed in a timeless wedding dress with sheer sleeves and a satin bodice, as she posed alongside her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, the father of her two daughters, Ava, and Annie, 17.

Ava posted the happy throwback photo among her chosen photos on social media, and wrote alongside it: "They look like a John Hughes movie."

VIDEO: Amy Robach's rise to fame

In the snapshot, Amy and Tim were beaming as they cut into a grand wedding cake during their reception.

The former couple were married between 1996 and 2008, and continued to co-parent their daughters, who were raised in New York City.

Amy went on to marry Andrew Shue in 2010, who at the time was a single dad to three young sons with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

The couple went on to write a book about their experiences blending their families together during the early stages of their marriage, in a children's book released in lockdown called Better, Together.

At the time, in an interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, Amy got candid about being a stepmom.She said: "It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was. You really have to open your heart and open your mind, and your flexibility is imperative when it comes to dealing with a blended family."

© Instagram Amy Robach with her oldest daughter Ava

Amy and Andrew separated in 2022 after the former 20/20 anchor was caught having an extra marital affair with her GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes.

While it's not clear whether or not Amy and Andrew have remained on good terms, the Melrose Place actor still meets up regularly with Amy's daughters, who he helped raise for over a decade.

© Getty Amy Robach is now in a relationship with T.J. Holmes

In April, Andrew was pictured out at a Bruce Springsteen concert with his three sons and Amy's two daughters, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

Amy and T.J. have remained quiet all year following their dismissal from ABC at the beginning of 2023.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared the same photo to mark their return to social media

However, they returned to the spotlight at the end of August as they both shared the same post on Instagram to mark their comeback, revealing that they were both going to be taking part in the New York Marathon once again this November.

They trained for the famous marathon this time last year, and at the time T.J. praised Amy for her support during his first year running it.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are training hard for the New York Marathon

On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman was released, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

