Kelly Clarkson defends herself after alleged criticism of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Kelly Clarkson has shown her support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance amid allegations she had criticized the pair when she commented on the NFL's obsession with the new couple.

"Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news…” the singer wrote on Instagram on Saturday October 21. "Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance.”

She continued: Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!"

On Friday October 20's episode of her talk show, Kelly was talking to Bowen Yang – a Saturday Night Live comedian – about the National Football League's decision to constantly reference the global superstar and her new romance with Kansas City Ciefs player Travia Kelce.

"It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” she told Bowen. "It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching. They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, 'So, what about the play?'"

Her comments come after several weeks of references to Taylor on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime and Sunday's matches including Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Taylor has appeared at three games so far, cheering on her new beau with friends and family including parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.

On Saturday October 14 the pair hard launched when they made an appearance together at SNL, and Travis appeared in a skit that saw Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker starring as NFL commentators.

The skit referenced her ex-boyfriends Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn, with James as Jimmy Johnson quipping: "Hey, I'm just glad it's not Matty Healy," to gasps from the audience. A second joke from James hinted that 'Karma' was about Joe Alwyn, to which Mikey's Howie Long responded: "Are you insane? Not everything is about Joe!"

After their appearance, to support Ice Spice who was the performer of the evening, Taylor and Travis attended the after party, which was held at Catch Steak, and their appearance – and all the hand-holding – left fans in a tizzy, prompting hundreds of fan edits across TikTok.

Despite rumors flying that Taylor gave permission for the skit, Travis later revealed it was a "last second" decision to attend the NYC taping, and that they "didn't know" what would happen.

"I didn't know what was going to go down," he told press at a Kansas City Chiefs presser on Friday October 20. "We decided to hit SNL last second and they asked if I wanted to end the skit about me and Taylor's takeover of the games, and it was hilarious – I laughed my tail off during the skit."

The 34-year-old NFL star added: "To be honest, I don't even remember saying anything, I hoped I read the card right, but the electricity and the energy from the crowd and just being up there it felt like I was hosting it all over again."

Travis hosted SNL earlier in 2023 after his team won the 2023 Super Bowl.

