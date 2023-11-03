Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's ‘fake interaction’ at WSJ Awards have fans saying the same thing

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have become the center of breakup rumors after their recent appearance at the Wall Street Journal Innovators Awards on November 1 in New York.

Despite confirming their relationship back in September, the two did not walk the red carpet together at the event.

They did, however, sit together during the ceremony, which sparked a myriad of reactions from fans after photos and videos of the pair surfaced.

A Kardashian fan, seeking the wisdom of the crowd, posted photos on a popular internet forum, leading to a barrage of speculation. “Do these two interact normally? They look so strange. The vibes are off. Not like a real couple,” one observer commented.

In another Timothée-focused forum, a video of the couple conversing led one user to remark, “This is so fake and forced.”

Others scrutinized Timothée's body language, with one saying, “Why does he look like he’s looking for an out to walk away from her," and another adding: "He is looking past her for his next hookup."

“The body language isn’t giving…looks awkward as hell,” and “There’s no chemistry, their body language is VERY telling about the disconnect between them,” were among the criticisms that painted a picture of a relationship potentially on the rocks.

Amidst the rumors, Kylie, 26, strutted confidently before the photographers, dressed in a sleeveless brown leather top paired with a floor-length skirt and matching pumps.

Her attire featured a daring cutout, giving a peek at the skirt below, while her makeup was done to perfection with a minimalist approach to jewelry.

Timothee, 27, walked the red carpet alone, looking sharp in an all-black suit and later posing with iconic director Martin Scorsese. The "Wonka" actor's solo appearance further fueled the speculation of a rift.

The rumor mill had been churning since the beginning of April 2023, with whispers that Kylie and Timothée had been seeing each other secretly since January.

They were spotted at various events, including an art show in Santa Monica and the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week.

The sighting of Kylie’s black Range Rover parked in Timothée's Los Angeles residence driveway lent credence to the dating rumors.

Their relationship was not officially confirmed until September during a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles. Shortly after, the couple was seen sharing kisses at the US Open Men’s Singles Final on September 10.

They appeared again, holding hands, as they arrived at Folderol Wine Bar for singer Rosalía’s birthday party on September 26.

Despite their public appearances and shared moments, the recent images and assessments of their body language have left fans questioning the status of Kylie and Timothée's relationship.

