Michelle Pfeiffer celebrates 30 years of marital bliss with husband David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfieffer and David E. Kelley have celebrated a significant milestone in their relationship, marking their 30th wedding anniversary.

The acclaimed 65-year-old actress and her husband, a renowned TV writer and producer, commemorated this special day with a heartfelt selfie shared on Instagram.

Michelle captioned the sweet snapshot, "30 years of bliss," encapsulating the joy and fulfillment of their three-decade-long union. Their love story began with a blind date in 1993, a meeting that led to their marriage later that same year.

Reflecting on their first encounter during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Michelle recounted her initial apprehension about blind dates.

Despite having experienced a couple of disappointing ones, she was persuaded by her best friend to meet David.

“I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party," she said. Interestingly, during a group dinner before the party, David had been conversing with Michelle's sister, leading to a humorous misunderstanding.

© Getty Images Michelle and her husband David E. Kelley have been together for 30 years

“I say to my best friend 'I think I should set Dedee [Pfeiffer's sister] up with him they seem to be really hitting it off.' My friend said, 'Don't you dare I will kill you,’” Michelle joked, reflecting on the amusing start to their relationship.

At the time they met, Michelle was in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia Rose. After their marriage, David also adopted Claudia, and the couple welcomed their son, John Henry, the following year.

© Kevin Winter Michelle Pfeiffer; her husband, producer David E. Kelley; her son John and daughter Claudia in 2007

Despite both being prominent figures in the entertainment industry, Michelle revealed that she and David have chosen not to collaborate professionally.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon in 2022, she emphasized the importance of their relationship over working together. “I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it's too risky," she explained.

© Getty Images Michelle often wows fans with her appearance

She elaborated on the dynamic of their personal and professional lives, highlighting the importance of unconditional support:

“We're both kind of fierce when we work, so if I come home and I've had a bad day, and I'm upset about something, I want him to be on my side because he hasn't heard the other side. … There's value in that."

