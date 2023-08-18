Michelle Pfeiffer's make-up free appearance at 65 sparks ecstatic reaction from fans

Natural woman! Michelle Pfieffer sparked a reaction from fans on Friday when she celebrated a major milestone with a gorgeous selfie that featured the actress make-up free and looking very casual.

The Marvel star took to Instagram to share the selfie which appeared to be taken while she was sitting on a couch in a gray sweater, with her hair loosely tousled over her shoulders and her skin glowing as she showed off her natural beauty.

© Instagram Michelle Pfieffer shared this gorgeous natural selfie

"3M followers. Thank you all for hanging out with me here!!" Michelle captioned the post, sharing the news that her follower count on the social media site had hit three million.

"I remember when you first showed up here …and it was like finding ruby slippers! You are solid gold," commented friend and fellow actress Selma Blair, while 80-year-old Holland Taylor added: "You are SO beautiful. Always so jazzed that I once played your mother!"

"Love this," wrote Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson as Rosanna Arquette simply added: "Beautiful."

Michelle joined Instagram in January 2019 with a now iconic post of her in character as Catwoman from the 1992 film Batman Returns. "Meow Instagram," she captioned the post.

Now 65, Michelle was the leading lady in the 80s and 90s starring in movies such as Scarface, Dangerous Minds and The Witches of Eastwick, receiving eight Glden Globe nominations and three Oscar nominations.

© Paul Harris Actress Michelle pictured at Gladstones restaurant in 1982

But she stepped back from acting to focus on her family; Michelle and husband, TV boss David. E. Kelley, have two children Claudia and John, now 30 and 28, respectively.

"Before the kids were born, my work was my life — and it was in a good way," she previously told Town & Country.

"When they were small, I could just pack them up and bring them with me. But then it became, ‘Okay, how long will this separate the family unit?’ When they got into school it became even more complicated, because I didn’t want to just take them out of their routine, so I would shoot in the summer and tried to not be away for more than two or three weeks at a time.

"It became challenging for people to hire me, because it was too complicated. It was easier to get somebody else to do the part."

© Kevin Winter Michelle, her husband, producer David E. Kelley, and her son John and daughter Claudia in 2007

In 2018 she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne, the long-missing mom of Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly. She starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame and 2022's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.