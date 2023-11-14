Unforgettable celebrity wedding dresses of 2023: Sofia Richie, Michelle Dockery & more

Every year, we think we've seen the biggest, best and most bizarre celebrity wedding dresses – until the following year kicks in.

2023 has been filled with inspiration for brides, from Simon Biles' low-key courthouse outfit to Robin Roberts' elegant custom dress and Margaret Qualley's romantic gown. Join us as we look back at celebrities who got married in 2023 looking every inch the blushing bride…

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie married music executive Elliot Grainge on 22 April at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France. Lionel Richie's daughter wore two beautiful Chanel gowns, starting with an embellished halterneck one with the couple's initials and the wedding date sewn into the inner lining.

Sofia told her Instagram followers that it wasn't the style she originally had in mind: "I always had this vision of the big princess dress and going big, but as I got older, I realised that I wanted something a bit more simple... Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

She later changed into a structured mini dress for the evening reception.

Lady Amelia Spencer

WATCH: Inside Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett's sunset wedding ©Vision on Fire

Lady Amelia Spencer looked ethereal as she wed Greg Mallett in a mountaintop ceremony in South Africa.

The niece of the late Princess Diana chose a custom Versace bridal gown that took two and a half months to create, thanks to its two-and-a-half metre train, hand-embroidered neckline and intricate Swarovski crystal embellishments.

Simone Biles

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles had two beautiful weddings with Jonathan Owens – one in Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas in April and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico the following month.

The first was a much more low-key affair, with Simone opting for a halterneck frock with a tiered skirt in rooftop photos. She later picked out a more elaborate corset Galia Lahav gown with a ballgown skirt and a leg split that she didn't expect to like.

"I went with my gut feeling and what I felt the most beautiful in," Simone told Vogue. "I actually got a dress that I originally said I wouldn’t like."

She added: "I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite – but it works perfect. The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body."

Michelle Dockery

How beautiful did Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery look in her pleated Emilia Wickstead dress? The actress married Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother Jasper Waller-Bridge on 23 September in Chiswick, London in front of stars such as Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, who was one of several bridesmaids wearing a sage green gown.

Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign got married in their backyard in September 2023 with the beautiful brides both wearing custom wedding dresses by Badgley Mischka. The Good Morning America star opted for a halterneck gown with an embellished neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette, while her long-term partner Amber rocked a cowl-neck satin dress.

Announcing the news of her wedding to her followers, she wrote on Instagram: "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

Carrie Hope Fletcher

West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher chose two very different wedding dresses for her two weddings with Joel Montague. The couple first tied the knot in Gretna Green in February, with the actress stepping out in a white Phase Eight gown and a dried flower crown.

Six months later, she gathered her friends and family, including her famous brother Tom Fletcher, for a bigger wedding at Marleybrook House near Canterbury. Carroe's second wedding dress by Rosie Dennington was much more colourful, featuring green and orange material and embroidery such as the Finding Nemo line: "When I look at you, I’m home."

"I wanted something that was very autumnal. I love autumn – I was born in October and already have my Halloween decorations up!" she told HELLO!.

Margaret Qualley

© Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley attend the Chanel Haute couture show in 2023

Maid actress Margaret Qualley looked effortlessly elegant in a silk slip dress for her wedding with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff in August. The couple were pictured at New Jersey's Long Beach Island alongside celebrity guests such as Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Cara Delevingne.

Andie MacDowell's daughter swapped her custom Chanel halterneck dress for a puff-sleeve midi dress for her evening reception, although she continued to put comfort first with her chic Chanel Mary Jane flats.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts confirmed she had married Billy Crudup by posting a photo on Instagram captioned: "Hitched!" It showed the newlyweds standing outside a courthouse in Manhattan with the bride looking radiant in a white lacy Oscar de la Renta dress with delicate straps and a champagne underlayer.

She wore her blonde bob in tousled curls while her new husband wore a blue suit.

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg

© Sophie Margue The royal couple held an intimate reception at the Grand Ducal Palace

A royal wedding calls for an impressive bridal gown, and Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg did not disappoint. Following her intimate civil ceremony held at City of Luxembourg Town Hall, which saw her don a bridal jumpsuit, the Princess chose a more traditional dress for her wedding with Nicolas Bagory at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France.

© Sophie Margue Both families and friends gathered in Bormes-les-Mimosas (France) for the religious wedding of H.R.H. Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory.

She wore a bardot-style dress with elegant drapes of ivory satin alongside a veil embellished with beading and pearlescent tulle and a glittering halo tiara.

Princess Iman of Jordan

© Getty

Queen Rania of Jordan's daughter Princess Iman chose a timeless Dior wedding dress designed by Maria Grazia Chirui when she married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March.

Features included a high illusion neckline, long sleeves with a lace trim, and a simple silhouette that didn't detract from the embroidered cathedral-length veil and diamond tiara.

"The gown is imbued with beloved codes of the House like flourishes of florals on the lace neckline and sleeves. Paired with her gossamer veil, the result is a poetically enchanting look for the modern bride," Dior explained.

READ: 7 expert tips on how to buy the perfect engagement ring: cost, carat and more

SEE: Strictly pros' glitzy weddings: From Karen Hauer's 130-acre hotel to Graziano Di Prima's castle