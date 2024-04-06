Catherine Zeta Jones is glowing as she reveals incredible wedding pictures with daughter Carys

Catherine Zeta Jones shared a stunning new video with fans on April5 revealing her husband Michael Douglas had officiated the wedding between his brother Joel and his new wife Mascha.

"Congratulations to my brother in law, Joel and my beautiful new sister in law, Mascha. My husband @michaelkirkdouglas officiated the ceremony… yes, Michael can legally marry you," Catherine captioned the video, which showed the bride walking down the aisle with her daughters.

"We had the best family wedding in Palm Springs. My gorgeous new nieces!!! Family is everything, love is supreme," Catherine added.

In the video she began by turning the lens on herself and daughter Carys, who was sitting next to her; Catherine wore a stunning one-shoulder blush pink dress, with her hair swept up in a low bun while Carys wore a silk gold dress.

The video then captured the moment Mascha walked down the aisle, watched on by Joel and his best men, and brother Michael. Joel wore a gray suit and waistcoat, with no jacket, while Michael appeared to be wearing a stole.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta Jones and daughter Carys attend a family wedding

Joel, 77, is Michael's younger brother and is a film producer who has worked on many of Michael's films including The Jewel of the Nile and Romancing the Stone.

He has been married four times. His first wife was Susan Jorgensen whom he wed in 1968,.They were together for five years, and he married Judith Corso in 1975, then Patricia Reid-Douglas in 1986.J In 2004 he married Jo Ann Savitt; they were together until she sadly died in 2003.

Michael, 79, and 54-year-old Catherine wed in 2000. They are parents to 20-year-old daughter Carys and son Dylan, 23, who is also an actor.

Dylan took to Instagram in late March to share a round of photos, updating his fans on his latest project, the play Seagull. Variations which will premiere in New York City.

In the first snap, Dylan looked dashing sporting a white knit sweater and spikey hair. More behind-the-scenes photos followed, including pics with several of his apparent colleagues deep in discussion during rehearsals. Dylan also included a photo with Russian-American actor Andrey Burkovsky, who also shared similar photos.

Mom Catherine was clearly proud of his accomplishments, commenting: "So good. So happy I could get to see you in the play."

"So proud of you Dylan!!" said Carys.