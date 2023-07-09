Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan Douglas is all grown up - and he's carving out a career of his own!

The Brown University graduate, 22, took to Instagram over the weekend to share some new professional photos of him modeling in the pool, and they certainly got fans talking.

Dylan was pictured submerged in the water, wearing a crisp white shirt that he unbuttoned in the shot.

Fans were quick to remark on just how much the aspiring actor looked like his famous dad when he was younger. "You look so much like your dad in the first pic," one wrote, while another commented: "The camera loves you!" A third added: "You look so grown up!" Proud mom Catherine also replied, writing: "Love this."

In the caption, Dylan revealed that there was an unfortunate side effect from the shoot - sunburn! "Sunburn in the pool," he simply wrote, along with crediting the photographer, Jodi Bassi Markoff.

Dylan has a close bond with his famous parents, as well as his younger sister Carys, 20, who is now studying at Brown University herself.

Recently, the family reunited to celebrate Father's Day in June, making sure Michael had a day to remember.

The Hollywood actor was surrounded by his two youngest children at home in Westchester County, New York, while sitting at the table. In front of them was a mouthwatering breakfast spread, complete with fruit, meat, beans, eggs and pastries.

© Clive Mason Michael Douglas is a doting dad to his children

The family photo had been taken by Catherine who was behind the camera, and was shared on Michael's Instagram page. "Happy Father’s Day to all! Peace and Love: @catherinezetajones," he wrote as he credited his wife for the photo.

She then commented: "Simply the Best!" and fans urged her to take care of her loved ones adding: "Wow how grown up your children are, but good to see they still love papa," and, "great to see so much love," while a third wrote: "Happy Father's Day to you Mr. Michael Douglas...Such a beautiful family."

Michael Douglas with children Dylan and Carys on Father's Day

While Dylan and Carys are the children of an iconic Hollywood couple, their personal lives have largely been kept out of the spotlight.

However, Catherine previously opened up about the possibility of her children following in their parents' footsteps as a result of their interest in the entertainment industry.

© Ernesto S. Ruscio Carys Zeta, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Chatting on the Today Show, Catherine said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

© Instagram Michael is also father to oldest son Cameron

The proud mum added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and that they studied academic subjects as well. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

